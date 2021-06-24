Santa Rosa Man Gets 20 Years in Prison for Attempted Murder

A Santa Rosa man will serve time behind bars in connection with a 2018 attempted murder. Thomas Martinez was sentenced to 20 years in prison yesterday after pleading no contest back in April. The shooting happened because Martinez was trying to settle a score with the victim, according to the DA’s office. Martinez and two other people found the victim in a car parked outside an apartment near Corby Avenue, and the victim was shot once. Martinez surrendered to law enforcement just days after the shooting.