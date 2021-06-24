Petaluma Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge

A Petaluma man is being charged with attempted murder. The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office has charged 48-year-old Edwin Torres with felony attempted murder. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday morning. Torres, who is homeless, is being accused of stabbing another homeless individual last Thursday morning near the train tracks at Caulfield Lane and Hopper Street. An argument proceeded the stabbing and both men were intoxicated. It’s not believed the two had any relationship prior to the incident.