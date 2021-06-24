Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden bans solar panel material from Chinese firm over forced labor

By Gavin Bade
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUr3X_0aeFfcWH00
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a news conference. | Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

Updated: 06/24/2021 03:43 PM EDT

The Biden administration on Thursday said it will block imports of a critical material for solar panels from a major Chinese company, as part of what it called a “whole-of-government” approach to combating forced labor in supply chains that run through China.

The move, coming a day after the firm and four others were placed on a trade blacklist, is the latest U.S. rebuke of China for what Washington says are widespread human rights violations affecting ethnic Uyghur Muslims, abuses that the State Department has labeled a genocide.

Customs and Border Protection will implement the prohibition on products containing silicon materials from Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd and its subsidiaries, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said at a press conference Thursday. The company is a major manufacturer of the raw materials used in the polysilicon inside most solar panels.

The CBP action, called a “withhold release order,” allows the agency to hold shipments that include materials from Hoshine at the border, only releasing them if the importer can prove they are not made with forced labor.

“This order was issued because CBP has information reasonably indicating that Hoshine uses forced labor to produce its silicon-based products,” Mayorkas said, adding that the agency had identified restrictions to worker movement and widespread intimidation.

Hoshine has been a focus of special scrutiny amid rising international discontent over forced labor conditions in solar supply chains. The company was largely the subject of a report on Uyghur forced labor in the northwestern Xinjiang region of China, which provides about half the world's supply of polysilicon to the solar industry.

The action stops short of a regionwide ban on polysilicon and related materials from Xinjiang, which the agency has considered in recent weeks under pressure from a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

In the past, CBP has blocked imports from individual companies producing products such as cotton and tomatoes before issuing regionwide bans . But Mayorkas declined to indicate during the briefing whether CBP is preparing a Xinjiang-wide polysilicon ban, saying CBP would root out forced labor “wherever it exists.”

“We’re very mindful that we’ve seen a lot of illegal conduct in a particular region,” Mayorkas said. “That may drive our investigative efforts, but it is not geographically determined. It is determined according to the conduct of particular companies.”

The action comes a day after the Commerce Department placed Hoshine and four other companies on its “entity list,” a trade blacklist that prevents U.S. firms from doing business with the listed firms without government approval.

Those other companies are Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co., Xinjiang East Hope Nonferrous Metals Co., Xinjiang GCL New Energy Materials Technology Co. and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. All are involved in the manufacture or use of polysilicon products, XPCC was the subject to an import ban imposed by the Trump administration.

Congressional lawmakers who have pushed the Biden administration to act praised the CBP move on Thursday, but urged the agency to continue its investigations into forced labor in China.

“We are hopeful that the Biden administration will continue to take strong enforcement action against China for their human rights violations and unfair trade practices,” said Democratic Reps. Dan Kildee (Mich.), Bill Pascrell (N.J.) and Earl Blumenauer, (Ore.), who earlier this month called for a halt to imports of solar panels and other products that contain polysilicon from Xinjiang.

The Chinese government denies that forced labor conditions exist in Xinjiang, saying the camps where thousands of Uyghur Muslims toil are actually there to reduce poverty in local populations.

“The so-called genocide and forced labor in Xinjiang are nothing but rumors with ulterior motives and downright lies,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said earlier this week when asked about a POLITICO report on the coming import restrictions. “Its real purpose is to restrict and contain the development of relevant sectors and enterprises in China.”

CBP is still calculating how much Hoshine’s materials are used in the American solar industry, but it estimates the U.S. imported at least $150 million of products containing Hoshine’s materials in the last two and a half years, alongside $6 million in direct imports from Hoshine itself.

Silicon-based products are used in a variety of products outside the solar industry, such as semiconductors common in consumer electronics. Though the extent of CBP’s enforcement of the import ban is still unclear, semiconductor makers did not expect it to affect them directly in the days leading up to the announcement, saying computer chip-grade polysilicon is not produced from Xinjiang.

Clean energy experts have warned that solar installers in the U.S. may have to raise prices for panels as the industry moves away from low-cost materials from Xinjiang. But the solar industry has been pushing its members for months to cut ties with Xinjiang-based producers, and CBP officials say they already see some evidence of a shift.

“Our initial assessment is that there has been some movement away from this particular manufacturer,” said Ana Hinojosa, head of CBP’s forced labor enforcement team. While exact numbers are not yet available, she said imports "seem to have declined somewhat in the last year.”

The Biden administration hopes that solar and other renewable energy technologies will help the U.S. eliminate carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2035. While those environmental goals "remain a priority," Mayorkas said they won't sacrifice U.S. labor laws to achieve them.

"Our environmental goals will not be achieved on the backs of human beings in a forced labor environment," he said. "We are going to root out forced labor and use alternative products that are manufactured and produced legitimately."

Comments / 0

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
6K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Mayorkas
Person
Dan Kildee
Person
Earl Blumenauer
Person
Bill Pascrell
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Labor#Solar Panels#Labor Laws#Chinese#Homeland Security#Uyghur Muslims#The State Department#Cbp#The Commerce Department#Xinjiang East#Xpcc#Democratic Reps#Foreign Ministry#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

House to debate trade agency funding

Editor’s Note: Weekly Trade is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Trade policy newsletter, Morning Trade, POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POTUSPOLITICO

Biden's competition order ramps up tech antitrust tensions

Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories.Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

The US needs a 'Digital Marshall Plan' to counter China's Digital Silk Road

The United States is poised to launch a much-needed initiative to advance American global competitiveness. Done right, such an initiative could usher in a U.S. era of strong, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, along with reinvigorated global leadership. Both Congress and the Biden administration are contemplating major initiatives. They should take bold action, lest they squander this moment.
Politics104.1 WIKY

Japan warns of crisis over Taiwan, growing risks from U.S.-China rivalry

TOKYO (Reuters) – Growing military tensions around Taiwan as well as economic and technological rivalry between China and the United States threaten peace and stability in East Asia as the regional power balance shifts in Beijing’s favour, Japan said in its annual defence white paper. “It is necessary that we...
POTUSPOLITICO

Everyone to the barricades: Cuba, climate and competition!

Send your tips and thoughts: rheath@politico.com, or follow Ryan on Twitter. CUBA — RAW ANGER SPILLS INTO THE STREETS: Anger at food shortages, high prices and lack of basic medicine amid the coronavirus crisis (Cuba set a new daily record of 6,422 Covid cases Saturday) have generated the largest protests in decades in Havana, and across the country. The Cuban government is trying to blame its problems on social media and U.S. sanctions — which, by cutting off income sources, hamper the government’s ability to buy food and medicine. The real problem is that Cuba is broke: a problem that’s been building for a year, as tourism income dried up and remittances from Cubans overseas dried up.
POTUSNewsweek

Antony Blinken Warns U.S. Will Come to Philippines' Aid If China Attacks Aircraft, Ships

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. will come to the Philippines' aid if China attacks its aircrafts or ships, the Associated Press reported. Blinken said Sunday that such an attack "would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments," referring to a 1951 treaty with the Philippines that obliges both nations to come to the other's defense in the instance of an attack. The statement came on the anniversary of a 2016 international tribunal ruling in support of the Philippines that rejects China's maritime territorial claims outside of its internationally recognized waters.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth...
POTUSWashington Times

Hunter Biden still trying to sell stake in Chinese firm, White House says

Hunter Biden is still working to untangle his ownership stake in a Chinese government-linked investment firm, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “He’s working to unload that — I’d point you to his representatives,” Ms. Psaki said in response to a reporter’s question about Hunter Biden‘s 10% equity stake in Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Company.
POTUSNewsweek

Chinese Foreign Official Says U.S. Dominance in 'Decline' But Will Be Hard to Overtake

China's foreign vice minister said Friday that America's hegemony is falling, but noted that it would still be hard to surpass the U.S. as a leading world power. Speaking to the Chinese state media outlet Guancha on Friday, Le Yucheng said the U.S. continued to represent the strongest, most powerful nation in the world, but that the country was suffering from an idealogical perspective.
Congress & CourtsRadio NB

Rep Jeff Fortenberry On Banning The Chinese Government From Owning Farmland In America

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about an amendment added to the congressional appropriations bill prohibiting the Chinese government from owning farmland in America. Additionally, Fortenberry feels there needs to be a concerted national effort to incentivize manufacturing and purchasing products in America and stay away from purchasing cheaper products from China. Congressman Fortenberry also discussed being highly conflicted on the pullout from Afghanistan. Fortenberry says we can’t continue with endless wars but would like to see a residual force that provides logistical and air support for Afghan leadership. Fortenberry does want to make sure we stand by those in Afghanistan that stood by our soldiers and risked their lives.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

MPs urge government to ban imports from Xinjiang over treatment of Uyghurs

The British government has been urged by MPs to ban imports from Xinjiang, partially boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics, and discourage companies from sponsoring the Games in response to China’s repression of Uyghur Muslims.The Commons Foreign Affairs Committee also recommended that Chinese surveillance company Hikvision, producers of the security cameras which recorded Matt Hancock with his lover in the Health Department, should be banned from this country.The company has been accused of providing equipment to prison camps where thousands of Uyghur Muslims are being held in arbitrary detention and subjected to severe human rights abuses.The MPs are also asking...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

Expert predicts failure as China eyes a move into Afghanistan: 'This is going to be fun to watch'

As American troops complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan, Beijing appears to have been waiting in the wings for an opportunity to enter the war-torn country. For President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party, Afghanistan is a crucial piece of the puzzle. It offers a portal through which the Chinese military might access the Arabian Sea, via Iran or Pakistan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy