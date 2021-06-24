Cancel
Oakland, CA

Oakland chief of police welcomes POTUS’ help in curbing crime

Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 19 days ago

(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(OAKLAND, Calif.) Crime is on the rise across the U.S. and Oakland is no exception as the city’s seen 60 homicides this year, many of which involved untraceable ghost guns, KRON4 reports.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong welcomes the help offered by President Joe Biden following his announcement Wednesday that a zero-tolerance policy against gun dealers who violate federal gun laws.

President Biden also announced additional funding to police departments and Armstrong said he’ll take all the help he can get.

“We have a significant challenge in front of us and I think it is not the time to have less resources. Appreciate the president authorizing funding that will potentially increase resources because there’s a great need,” Armstrong said.

However, the president’s push to provide additional support for local police departments comes amid an ongoing movement to defund police departments.

While the actual amount of funds that will be allocated to departments across the country remains unspecified, Biden says that now is not the time to abandon police departments.

The debate around public safety was reignited following a mass shooting at Lake Merritt during a Juneteenth celebration last weekend that left one person dead and numerous others injured.

The debate around policing in Oakland remains split between those who want to see an increased presence of non-police personnel to help lower instances of police violence while the other side believes that Oakland simply needs more officers on the street.

A city council vote on Oakland’s two-year budget will take place Thursday to determine the budget of the OPD.

ABOUT

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

