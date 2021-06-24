Hall & Oates Talk Live Music's Return: 'Excitement Is Too Easy A Word'
Daryl Hall & John Oates are betting that a show full of hits may be the perfect musical comfort food to help fans acclimate to big-venue concerts once more. The duo -- which last performed on Feb. 28, 2020 at New York's Madison Square Garden -- has plans for a 25-date summer tour, opening Aug. 7 in Mansfield, Mass., and including regular HoagieNation festival two nights later in Philadelphia, where Hall and Oates partnered during 1970. Squeeze will be opening through Oct. 1, with KT Tunstall on board for most of the shows.www.billboard.com