Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft Unveils Windows 11 Operating System, Touts Usability Improvements

By PATRICK SEITZ
Investor's Business Daily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftware powerhouse Microsoft (MSFT) on Thursday introduced Windows 11, the biggest upgrade to its PC operating system in six years. Microsoft stock rose on the news. Windows 11 features a refreshed design with a new user interface and Start menu. It also provides PC performance improvements and integrates the Teams videoconferencing app. Windows 11 is the successor to Windows 10, which came out in July 2015.

www.investors.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
Person
Patrick Seitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Windows#Microsoft Teams#Operating System#Msft#The Microsoft Store#Aapl#App Store#Microsoft Stock Rises#Ubs#Ibd Marketsmith#Long Term Leaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
News Break
Windows 10
Related
Softwareeteknix.com

Microsoft May Lower Windows 11 CPU Requirements

Earlier this week, Microsoft revealed the system requirements for Windows 11, and well… most of can’t run the damn thing. Even some of the latest and greatest hardware was throwing up issues. Plus, even when you did get the hardware right, you quickly had to learn what the f*** a TPM 2.0 module was, or suddenly realised you weren’t using EUFI BIOS or secure boot. Of course, the hardest part was that Windows 11 would at least require an 8th generation Intel Core or a 2nd generation AMD Ryzen CPU. However, thankfully, Microsoft may back those requirements off at a later date.
Softwarenewsbrig.com

Microsoft keeps hinting at an October release for Windows 11

Microsoft keeps hinting at an October release date for Windows 11. The software giant teased an October date several times during its Windows event last week, including one instance where a Microsoft Teams message says “excited to turn it up to 11… can’t wait for October!” Microsoft has only officially said “holiday” for Windows 11 availability, but the company’s official marketing material strongly hints at an October 20th date.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft is updating the context menu with Windows 11

This week, Microsoft will release the first Windows 11 preview build to Insiders in the Dev Channel. The build version is expected to be 22000.51. Recently, some new screenshots of Windows 11 preview build 22000.51 got leaked online. In one of the File Explorer screenshots, we can notice the new context menu (check the image above). As you can see in the screenshot, the new context menu looks clean with Fluent Design-inspired icons.
SoftwareNME

Microsoft will not offer free ‘Windows 11’ upgrades at launch

Windows has confirmed that users with Windows 10 will not be offered a free upgrade to Windows 11 until 2022. When asked about a release date for Windows 11, the official Windows Twitter account confirmed that while Windows 11 is still due for a release in 2021, the free upgrade for Windows 10 devices would not be released until 2022.
SoftwarePosted by
CBS News

Microsoft ramps up user security with Windows 11

Microsoft says it will make major improvements in Windows 11, launching this fall. The new operating system comes as ransomware attacks are increasing globally. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson discusses how Microsoft's platform will help secure users' devices around the world.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Refreshed Microsoft Office designed to 'shine' on Windows 11

Microsoft Office has been refreshed with Fluent Design language and to align with Windows 11. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher, and Visio all have a visual refresh. The visual refresh is in testing with Beta Channel users now. The refreshed Office apps will be available on Windows...
SoftwareFudzilla

Microsoft explains Windows 11 stuff ups

Microsoft today released the first-ever Windows 11 build to Insiders in the Dev channel, bringing build 22000.51, and it is starting to look like Vole is headed towards a disaster. Firstly one of the more compelling reasons to upgrade to Windows 11, support for Android apps is missing and secondly,...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Windows 11: Do we need another operating system

One can see the reason why Microsoft saw a need to update Windows 10. Apple has been updating MacOS and has now moved its hardware away from the Intel x86 processor family to focus on its M1 ARM-based system on a chip. Mac users wishing to run Windows are unable to use “bootcamp”, the utility which provides Macs with a dual boot option to run Windows.
Computersxda-developers

How long will Microsoft support Windows 11?

Microsoft is set to release Windows 11 this holiday season, and while there’s a lot of anticipation, there are also many questions. As we prepare to start seeing Windows 11 in laptops all over, it’s important to know what we’re signing up for. One major question is how long the Windows 11 support period will be for. You want your PC to stay functional and updated as long as possible, so this is an important question. While Microsoft hasn’t given us a full answer just yet, we have a good idea of what to expect.
Posted by
Alexa Buzz

Microsoft's Windows 11 hardware changes surprise.

Windows 11 comes as a free update later this year, but is not compatible for many Windows 10 users. Microsoft has revised minimum system requirements and the CPU changes are particularly surprising. Windows 11 is officially supported by 8th gene and new Intel core CPUs, Apollo Lake and newer Pentium and Celeron.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft explains the reason behind Windows 11 minimum system requirements

After Microsoft announced Windows 11 and its minimum system requirements last week, there has been a lot of discussion around Microsoft’s decision to drop older generation CPUs from Windows 11 compatibility list. Today, Microsoft explained their position around Windows 11 CPU compatibility. Microsoft decided on the minimum system requirements based on the following principles.
Softwaregitconnected.com

Operating System — Memory Management

Memory Management is the process of managing computer memory, moving processes between main memory and disk to boost the overall performance of the system. It is vitally important as it helps OS to keep track of every memory location, including allocating memory and freeing it. In this article, I am...
Softwarewindowsreport.com

How to fix Microsoft Edge problems on Windows 11

Being an artist his entire life while also playing handball at a professional level, Vladimir has also developed a passion for all things computer-related. With an innate fascination for research and analysis, and realizing... Read more. There are times when the browser can't open properly on the latest Microsoft OS...
Softwareidownloadblog.com

Microsoft releases the official Windows 11 preview for testing

Microsoft Windows 11 preview is now officially available to download for testing for Windows Insider members ahead of its public launch sometime in the fall of this year. Microsoft has made Windows 11 available for testing. The preview is available to Windows Insider members. Window 11 is officially launching later...
ElectronicsRegister Citizen

Somfy Systems Unveils PoE Touch Panel Room Controller to Improve User Experience

DAYTON, N.J. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Somfy, the world’s largest manufacturer of tubular motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, today announces the launch of Somfy Power over Ethernet (PoE) Touch Panel Room Controller, a new-wave touch screen user interface that provides local room control of motorized shades, draperies and more. Ideal for high-end residential to commercial buildings such as hotel suites and conference rooms, the solution provides two-way control of motorized shades connected to PoE Gateways to maximize the end-user experience.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Automotive Operating Systems and Software Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Open Technologies, Microsoft

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Automotive Operating Systems and Software Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Automotive Operating Systems and Software Market Report.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft Edge extensions show up in the new Microsoft Store for Windows 11

Extensions for Microsoft Edge browser are now appearing in the new Microsoft Store for Windows 11. The extensions aren't separately classified yet, so you need to search for them. Microsoft's new approach to the store seems to be working with more apps appearing every day and more functionality than the...
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft: Accessibility is a focus in Windows 11

Microsoft officially announced Windows 11 over a week ago, and released the first Insider Preview for the operating system within a few days. You can check our detailed and ongoing coverage on Windows 11 here. The company has previously emphasized specific areas that Windows 11 is targeting in terms of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy