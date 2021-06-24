Kimbell Art Museum welcomes Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon

Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon at the Kimbell Art Museum reinvigorates the expansive collection of Asian Art. Once collected by John D. Rockefeller and his wife, the collection spans from an extraordinary range of bronzes, ceramics, and metal work, to thoughtfully assembled Chinese vases, Indian Chola bronzes and dynamic sculptures that seem to dance with life in the gallery. Assembled after World War II, the collection’s holdings include about 300 works of art. Imagining art could bridge the cultural gap between American and Asian communities and the animosity between them shortly after World War II, the Rockefellers believed in sharing their collection and the knowledge that came with it.