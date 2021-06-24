Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

‘I’m a wreck’: New Zealand nationals told to leave UK despite being unable to book flight back

By May Bulman
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rPwE_0aeEzRTJ00

New Zealand nationals are being told they must leave the UK when their visas expire despite being unable to book travel home due to Covid restrictions.

Under New Zealand’s Covid rules, almost all inbound travellers , including those coming from Britain, are legally required to have a voucher confirming their place in managed isolation before boarding their flight.

Travellers must use an online portal called Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) to secure their place in a managed isolation facility before travelling to the country.

However, “high demand” on the MIQ portal has meant people wishing to leave the UK because their visa is due to expire have been unable to find a slot that corresponds with a flight.

Visa holders in Britain can apply to the Home Office for extensions on their stay if they can prove they cannot get home due to Covid restrictions, known as ‘exceptional assurance’.

However, the department has refused a number of individuals who have asked for this, saying it is currently only approving assurances until 30 June, and that for a further extension they must prove they have a flight booked at the “earliest possible date”.

This has left many New Zealand nationals in what they have described as a “catch-22” because they cannot find a quarantine slot in order to book a flight, and as a result the Home Office is refusing to grant them an extension.

Many are fearful that they will become illegal overstayers through no fault of their own.

In one case, Caleb-Jade Teura has been refused a visa extension by the Home Office despite presenting evidence that she has booked a flight for October - the only time she was able to find a quarantine slot.

The 21-year-old, who currently lives in Devon working as a waitress, said she was “extremely worried” about her finances, as without a visa extension she will not be able to work – or live lawfully in the UK – from 30 June, but has nowhere else to go.

“I am honestly mortified by all of this. I have rent and food to pay for, and I’m very worried about becoming an overstayer. It’s so stressful. It’s like being in limbo,” she told The Independent.

“I’ve asked multiple times all with this same email reply. I assumed they did it by a month to month basis but now I’m hearing they just aren’t extending anymore.”

Another New Zealander, Charlotte, 26, who has been in the UK for nearly two years and whose visa expires on 16 July, said she had been constantly looking for quarantine slots.

“I’m a wreck. I’ve barely slept since last Tuesday. I can’t stop crying and I can’t focus on work. I’m obsessively checking my emails and the booking system and Twitter alerts. It’s like a full-time job, it’s ridiculous,” she said.

“I’ve managed to get a few slots but they have been no good because there are no flights going at that time.

“If I don’t have assurance by 16 July, I will be stranded here without right to work. I will be an overstayer without an income.”

A Home Office spokesperson said it did not routinely comment on individual cases, but added: “Visa holders who are unable to leave the UK can request additional time to stay, known as exceptional assurance.

“This is in place until the end of June and we will be providing individuals with further assurances in the coming days.

“During the time in which a request for exceptional assurance is pending individuals will continue on the conditions of their recently expired visa.”

A spokesperson for New Zealand’s High Commission in London said the MIQ booking system was experiencing “high demand”, but that more rooms were to be released for August, September and October.

“We advise people who may be affected to persist in checking the system for available dates prior to their current leave in the UK expiring,” they added.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

174K+
Followers
89K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miq
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Covid#The Home Office#Another New Zealander#High Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Twitter
Related
AgriculturePosted by
Daily Mail

Why British backpackers may no longer be able to work on Aussie farms to extend their visas - leaving worker-starved Australia forced to find another 10,000 fruit pickers

The Australian government are looking to scrap the farm work requirement on working holiday visas for British travellers as the two nations look to introduce a landmark free-trade deal. Ongoing discussions between Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson have seen the mandatory 88 days of farm work put on...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mirror

Germany to try and ban Brits from EU holidays - and it doesn't matter if you've had jab

Germany will reportedly attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had the coronavirus vaccine. Holidaymakers have been rushing to book trips to destinations added to the Government's quarantine-free list after 14 countries and territories, including Spain's Balearic Islands, Malta, Madeira, moved to the green list and watch list on Thursday.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

EU agrees to lift travel ban on US tourists while UK has yet to make it onto ‘white list’

The European Union has agreed to lift restrictions on travellers from the US, enabling American tourists to enter the bloc.While the States joins the EU’s slim “white list” of countries from where residents will be allowed to enter regardless of vaccination status, the UK has still not been deemed safe enough to join the likes of New Zealand, Australia and Israel.Five other countries were also added to the “safe” tourism list alongside the US: North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Lebanon and Taiwan.EU members agreed to the additional countries from which restrictions on non-essential travel should be lifted on 16 June.However, the...
Lifestyleinews.co.uk

Malta and Balearics set to be added to green list but UK travellers face being shut out of more countries

British holidaymakers look set to be increasingly shut out of other countries as the UK becomes Europe’s Covid-19 infections hotspot thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Ministers will announce limited changes on Thursday 24 June to the “green list” of destinations where passengers can travel from without having to quarantine on arrival in the UK – with Malta and the Balearics likely to be added.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel news – live: Spain’s tighter entry rules for unvaccinated tourists come into effect

Just 44 hours after the Balearic islands were added to the UK’s quarantine-free list, unvaccinated British visitors will have to present evidence of a negative test before travel to Spain.Previously there were no requirements beyond completing a “health control form”.The government in Madrid says the prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, personally announced the rule change “in order to protect both residents and visitors, given the rising infection rates in the United Kingdom”.New coronavirus cases in the UK are running at about twice the rate of Spain.From midnight 2 July, vaccinated travellers who wish to avoid testing must present “a vaccination...
Worldkentlive.news

PCR test and quarantine muddles causing holidaymakers to avoid foreign travel

Millions of holidaymakers say they are put off travelling abroad because of confusion following updated testing and quarantine rules. The research from Well Pharmacy, the UK’s largest independent chain, shows having to quarantine is the main reason for opting against foreign holidays this year with 83 per cent of those polled blaming this for their reluctance to travel abroad.
TravelThe Guardian

Britons will need negative Covid test or both jabs to travel to Balearics

Britons travelling to the Balearic islands will need to show either a negative PCR test or proof they have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, said on Monday. The rules – which come into effect on Friday – were announced two days before the Balearics...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mirror

Jet2 currently has flights to Majorca from £39 each way for July and August

Majorca is being added to the UK's green list, and if you're in search of cheap flights then you may want to check out Jet2.com's latest deals!. The airline currently has fares from £39 each way to the sun-soaked island, and the best bit is that they're available for travel in both July and August. In fact when we took a look, that also included the peak school holiday dates!
Travelkentlive.news

Covid travel confusion risks another 'lost summer' for UK holidaymakers

UK families face another ‘lost summer’ because of a combination of confusing government rules and regulations. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) suggested the controversial traffic light system, quarantines, costly Covid-19 tests and muddled travel rules and regulations were likely to keep many tourists grounded this summer. The global...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Millions from UK could be banned from Europe over Indian vaccine

Millions of people could be banned from taking a holiday in Europe - if they have had Covid vaccines manufactured in India, according to reports. The European Medicines Agency has not yet approved batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by Covishield in India. That means that when UK travellers reach...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Air New Zealand Boosts Flights To Long Haul Destinations

Air New Zealand is boosting its frequencies to several of its long-haul Pacific rim destinations. The Auckland-based airline is also adding a brand new route. But it’s not passenger demand driving the changes – demand killing border closures and travel restrictions remain in place. Instead, it’s all about freight. Boosted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy