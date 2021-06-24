Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Cher makes TikTok debut to deliver Pride message: ‘Of course you know who I am’

By Chelsea Ritschel
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NoQ54_0aeErnej00

Cher has delighted her fans with her TikTok debut, in which she showed off outfits and wig changes while wishing her followers a happy Pride Month.

The 75-year-old joined the popular app on Wednesday, under the username @cher , where she has already accumulated more than 376,000 followers.

In her first, and only video , the Mamma Mia! star began the clip dressed in a blonde wig, black pants and heels and a cream-coloured silk jacket, while telling the camera: “Hi it’s me, the great and powerful Cher, and I’m on TikTok.”

The clip then transitioned to Cher wearing a longer black wig, dressed in black pants and a black and white structured blazer, with the singer continuing: “Hi, it’s me, Cher, on TikTok.”

For the third part of the TikTok, Cher can be seen again dressed in her first outfit, with the blonde wig, entering the room and laughing as she said: “Guess who I am? I’m on TikTok.”

The final take sees Cher back in her second outfit, telling viewers that “of course” they know who she is, before wishing everyone a “happy Pride Month”.

“Hi, of course you know who I am, I was going to introduce myself but no. Happy Pride Month to everybody in the community that I love, and that means you,” she concluded while pointing at the camera.

In the caption, the pop icon reiterated her wishes for a happy Pride before asking whether her followers “prefer blonde or brunette?”

The TikTok has since been viewed more than 2.8m times, as well as an additional 196,000 times on Twitter, where Cher also posted it, with the video proving to be a hit among the singer’s fans.

“The queen has arrived, please stand,” one person commented on the video, while another said: “This is the greatest day of my life.”

Someone else wrote: “I’ve never followed anyone so fast. Welcome queen.”

According to another overjoyed fan, Cher’s arrival on TikTok was exactly “what they needed,” with the comment reading: “I didn’t know this is what I needed. But it was.”

Cher’s TikTok debut comes after users recently expressed their joy over the arrival of Avril Lavigne , who joined the app on Monday with a video of herself lip-synching to her 2003 hit single Sk8er Boi , while also featuring professional skateboarder Tony Hawk.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

174K+
Followers
88K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
Person
Cher
Person
Avril Lavigne
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNME

Saweetie on how meeting Cher inspired her to delay debut album

Saweetie has revealed how meeting Cher led to her debut album being delayed. The California rapper was initially due to drop ‘Pretty Bitch Music’ last Friday (June 25) via Warner, having recently shared her latest single ‘Fast (Motion)’. Last Sunday (June 27), Saweetie was nominated in the Best Female Hip...
Behind Viral VideosAndroid Headlines

Now You Soon Be Able To Make 3-Minute Long Videos On TikTok

The rage of TikTok among Millenials is not hidden from anyone. TikTok made its way to popularity as a short-video-making platform that users can share with others. However, now you will be able to make long videos on the platform as well. According to the latest report by The Verge,...
Behind Viral Videosswiowanewssource.com

Ryan Reynolds makes TikTok debut

Ryan Reynolds has joined TikTok. The 44-year-old actor warned fans they will be "disappointed" by his account but kept them entertained by paying homage to his movie 'Just Friends' with a lip sync performance of All-4-One's 'I Swear', just as his character Chris Brander did in the 2005 comedy. He...
Beauty & FashionElle

Zendaya Honours Beyoncé With 'Crazy In Love' Dress At BET Awards

Singing along to Beyoncé's debut solo single, 'Crazy In Love' while practising the 'uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, oh-no-no' dance, of course!. As was Zendaya, apparently. Which is why the Malcolm & Marie actor wore the vintage Versace dress that Beyoncé had performed her hit single in at last night's BET awards on June 27.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
94.5 PST

After Seeing This TikTok Video I Believe I Am Very Attractive

No matter which state you are from you will say that your state has the best looking men and women. But the question is, are the most attractive people really from your state?. TikTok has given everyone many answers on how to clean vegetables, how to do DIY projects, and now it is giving us the answer on which states have the most attractive people.
CelebritiesReporter

This is who I am! These stars REFUSED to lose weight for their career

The 'Little Women' star was once asked to lose weight for a role but she quickly refused. She said: "I’ve been told to be skinny before – it’s already happened, but it’s up to you to either listen or say no. I’m not listening. It shapes who you want to be and what character you want to play. I’m looking for characters – interesting women that spark conversation."
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Close-Up Of Her Twerking On Her 23rd Birthday

Today, July 1, marks Missy Elliott's 50th birthday, and it turns out that the legendary rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer also shares her birthday with a fellow female multi-hyphenate. Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle also celebrates her birthday today, and in honor of her 23rd trip around the sun, the talented artist has treated her fans to a huge announcement.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim "Pleads The Fifth" When Asked About "Top 5" Rappers, But Names Biggie & Drake

Most rappers are more than happy to share their "Top 5" or "Top 10" lists, but Lil Kim is keeping her choices close to the chest. The music legend recently appeared on the 2021 BET Awards stage to help honor Queen Latifah by performing "U.N.I.T.Y.," but prior to her sharing her talents, Kim chatted with AllHipHop on the red carpet. She was asked about what she has coming up next and Lil Kim quickly plugged her forthcoming memoir,The Queen Bee.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears May Want Out Of Her Conservatorship, But Now Dad Jamie And Her Conservator Are Fighting It Out In Court

The legal battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been in hyperdrive for months since Hulu aired the Framing Britney Spears documentary. Her fans and fellow celebrities, like Christina Aguilera and Madonna, have rallied to support the end of the conservatorship that Spears herself has deemed “abusive.” Meanwhile, her dad Jamie Spears and the other co-conservator involved are fighting over expenses in court.
Relationship AdviceVogue

Am I The Only One Who Misses Zoom Dating?

As a teenager, I was sold a dream. I was told being single meant Cosmopolitans, chiselled admirers and dates so glamorous they called for full-length dresses. In reality, a ballgown only generates uncomfortable stares in my local pub, and the closest I’ve come to chiselled was when I matched with a carpenter on Hinge. As with much of life, being single doesn’t look like it did in the pictures. Plus, the perks that single people are offered – the nights out with friends that don’t require syncing diaries with children’s after-school activities, the excitement of flirting with a stranger in a pub garden and the freedom to host an afterparty on a whim – were stripped from us last year.

Comments / 4

Community Policy