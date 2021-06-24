Investigators searching pond in connection with missing baby

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - New details have been released in the search of a pond in connection with a missing baby case. Angel Nichole Overstreet has not been seen since early May, and law enforcement officers from several agencies have been searching a pond for evidence in connection with her disappearance. Investigators say the pond is located on a property owned by the baby’s father, Shannon Overstreet. Police say Overstreet is the last person to have been with her.