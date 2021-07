Even when he’s not making drawings or paintings about skateboarding, London-based artist James Jarvis is talking about it. Whether encapsulating the element of spontaneity, freestyle or literary depictions of skating, Jarvis wields a poetic touch in showcasing the unlimited possibilities of sport and culture. That he has teamed up with HUF, another visionary who shared these touchstones so closely, seems perfect. Over a collection of apparel, decks and accessories, Jarvis created the art based from Keith Hufnagel skate photos, a harmonious marriage that captures the essence of what made HUF so special, and what makes Jarvis an elegant ambassador.