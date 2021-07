Team USA hammer thrower Gwen Berry went viral over the weekend after she was seen seemingly protesting the national anthem. Berry came in third at Saturday’s U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon. While standing on the podium, Berry turned to the side and put her hands on her waist when the national anthem played. The first and second place competitors faced the flag and placed their right hands over their heart. Toward the end of the “Star Spangled Banner,” Berry put a black T-shirt with the words “Activist Athlete” on her head, CBS News reports.