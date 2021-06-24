Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Nearly 50 charged in investigation of gun and drug trafficking in Albany

By Steve Hughes
Times Union
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — Nearly 50 alleged members of two different drug trafficking organizations were indicted as part of a sweeping probe into drug sales and violence in the city. Attorney General Letitia James said 47 people face over 700 charges in five indictments as a result of the multi-agency investigation, including drug and weapons sales and possession as well as enterprise corruption. The announcement comes amid a startling surge of violence in the city.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
Albany County, NY
Government
City
Schenectady, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Guns#Drug Trafficking#Gang Violence#Drugs#Downtown Associates#Shaker High School#The State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy