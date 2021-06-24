Cancel
Country Radio Confidential: Radio PDs Reveal All

By Steve Knopper
Billboard
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube and Spotify may reliably push songs up the charts, but for country music in particular, terrestrial radio still rules. That means that the program directors for the 2,200 country stations in the United States wield unique power: They can break potential stars, keep superstars atop the charts and support or ignore the many critically acclaimed women artists still struggling for playlist slots. Their decision-making process may seem shrouded in mystery, but it’s anything but arbitrary. They draw on gut instinct, but also rely upon callout research and streaming service data. “We’re not an art form,” says one of five country radio PDs who spoke anonymously for this story. “We’re a business.”

