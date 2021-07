Plus: G. Herbo scores highest charting album yet with top five debut of “25.”. Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for a third nonconsecutive week on top, as the set lifts 3-1 with 88,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending July 8 (down 6%), according to MRC Data. The album debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated June 5, led again on the July 3-dated tally and has yet to leave the top three in its seven weeks on the list.