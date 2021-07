Not many automakers have the audacity to take on Ferrari. But when your name is Maserati and you're looking to crown your lineup with a new 621-hp mid-engine supercar, you're not going to let a former partner—no matter how storied—stand in the way. The MC20 is the first mid-engine Maserati developed and produced in-house since the Bora and Merak in the early '70s. The coupe driven here comes first; an electric version and a convertible follow in a year or so.