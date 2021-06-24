Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Carnival loses $2.1 billion waiting for cruising to resume

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxPvR_0aeDhbhw00
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is docked at Port Canaveral, Fla. Carnival Corp. continues to lose billions while it waits for cruising to recover from the pandemic. Carnival said Thursday, June 24, that it lost $2.1 billion in its latest quarter. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. said Thursday that it lost more than $2 billion in its latest quarter as the company’s cruise lines remained mostly shut down by the pandemic, but it said bookings for next year are running ahead of 2019′s pace.

Shares of the Miami-headquartered company fell 2.5%.

The cruise industry was a visible early victim in the pandemic, as passengers and crew members tested positive for COVID-19 and some ships were turned away from ports. The industry has battled the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over health requirements for resuming sailing in U.S. waters.

CEO Arnold Donald said the company has long known that 2020 and even early 2021 “would be choppy, but the path and the trend is clear — there is pent-up demand” that is showing up in booking numbers.

Carnival, whose nine cruising subsidiaries include Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, said bookings in the March-through-May quarter rose 45% over the previous quarter, and cumulative bookings for 2022 are ahead of 2019.

The company plans to resume limited U.S. operations with trips starting in July and August from Florida, Texas and Washington state.

Donald said in an interview that most passengers will be vaccinated but “there will be unvaccinated people on board that have to go through testing and other protocols,” including mask wearing and social distancing in some areas.

Carnival expects to have 42 ships, accounting for more than half the parent company’s capacity, sailing by the end of November.

The company said it lost $2.07 billion in the quarter that ended May 31 and has lost more than $14 billion since the pandemic started. Carnival is still burning through $500 million a month, but Chief Financial Officer David Bernstein said that the company’s $9.3 billion in cash and short-term investments is enough to return to normal operations.

Bernstein told analysts that if the full fleet is sailing by next spring at normal occupancy levels, the company should see positive earnings before interest and other costs. But, he said, high costs related to restarting operations and the seasonality of cruising make it hard to predict when the company will hit breakeven.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

504K+
Followers
273K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Business
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Donald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Carnival Corp#Ap#Carnival Cruise Line#Princess Cruises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Industryroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Top questions Royal Caribbean hasn't answered yet about its restart plans

For 15 months, cruise fans were left wondering when cruises would actually restart. While that restart is now happening, some questions remain about what to expect going forward. To be fair, most of these questions have no answers because even Royal Caribbean may not know realistically what to expect, but...
Industrycruiseradio.net

Carnival Joins Royal Caribbean in Mandating Unvaccinated Insurance

Carnival Cruise Line has joined Royal Caribbean in requiring medical insurance for unvaccinated adults departing from Florida ports. Effective July 31, unvaccinated Carnival guests embarking from Sunshine State homeports will need to purchase a minimum of $10,000/person in medical expense coverage and $30,000/person in emergency medical evacuation coverage, without COVID-19 exclusions. The policy must name the unvaccinated passenger as the beneficiary. Children under the age of 12 are excluded from the requirement.
Florida Statecruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Updates Protocols For Cruises From Florida

Royal Caribbean has updated their health protocols for cruises that leave from Florida in the month of August. Royal Caribbean currently has one cruise ship sailing from Florida and will have more ships coming back into service over the next few weeks. Here are Royal Caribbean’s new health protocols for...
Investopedia

With COVID-Era Cruises Come a Sea of New Rules

As cruise lines begin to set sail again this summer after a 15-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would-be passengers will find a rapidly changing set of new travel policies and health protocols to navigate—including mandatory travel insurance requirements in some cases. Key Takeaways. As they begin to sail...
Industrycruiseindustrynews.com

The Last Five Cruise Ship Transactions

While cruise lines pursue their service restart, many cruise ships continue to be sold or repurposed. With the aim of optimizing their fleets, major cruise operators are shedding older tonnage and focusing on more efficient vessels. The moves mean a warmed secondhand market, with opportunistic transfers and sales still taking...
Public Healthcruzely.com

Carnival’s First Cruise Live Blog: Day 7, Heading Home (and a COVID Test)

Note: We are live-blogging each day aboard Carnival Vista on the first Carnival cruise to return to sailing since March 2020. You can read previous days here:. Day 7 of our cruise is reaching its end, as is the trip itself. Today is another spectacular day of weather. Throughout this trip we’ve been blessed with day after day of blue skies.
EconomyTravelPulse

The Latest Trends as Cruising Resumes

Online cruise marketplace CruiseCompete has released its CruiseTrends report for July 2021, shedding new light on the latest trends in consumer behavior when it comes to cruise travel as the industry resumes operations from the United States. Demand for cruising continues to be incredibly high despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with CruiseComplete continuing to receive more than 25,000 cruise quote requests per month. While not every traveler's wish list is the same, here are some of the most popular cruise lines, ships, ports, destinations and itinerary details as cruising continues its comeback this summer.
Miami, FLStreet.Com

Carnival Stock Has Cruised Lower. Is Now the Time to Buy?

It has not been an easy run for Carnival Cruise (CCL) - Get Report. The Miami cruise operator's shares are down about 2% on Thursday, but that’s much better than the 5.2% loss the stock was sporting at the recent low. This one has caught a lot of investors off...
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

Latest Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Locations

With two vessels already sailing and more to follow over the summer, the Carnival Cruise Line fleet is on the move as it prepares for several service resumptions. Here is the location of every Carnival ship as of July 8, 2021:. Mardi Gras. Year Built: 2020. Capacity: 5,200 guests. Location:...
Theater & Dancecruiseradio.net

Carnival Horizon Trip Report, Day 1: Carnival Cruising is Back

If I didn’t know better, I’d have sworn that Carnival Horizon‘s sailing out of Miami was the cruise line’s first ship to return. All of Carnival’s VIFPs (very important fun people) were on hand (John Heald, Christine Duffy, Arnold Donald), there was a special guest star (which we’ll talk about in a moment) and a level of excitement that you could feel in the air.
Boats & Watercraftscruisehive.com

First Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan

Carnival Vista becomes the first ship in the fleet to return to Honduras at Carnival’s Mahogany Bay port at Isla Roatan. The vessel is the first to visit the port after the cruise line has been on hold for 16 months. The ship visited Roatan as part of its first voyage back and becoming the first ship in the fleet to resume cruise operations.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Florida cruise business expands as Carnival, Royal Caribbean make 1st sailings

Both Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean set sail from Florida this past weekend for the first time with paying customers in nearly 16 months to join Celebrity Cruises as brands that have restarted from the Sunshine State. Celebrity Edge became the first ship to sail from the U.S. since the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020 when it sailed from Port Everglades on June 26 on a seven-night ...
Lifestylecruiseradio.net

Royal Caribbean Resumes Cruises in the Mediterranean

Royal Caribbean is officially back to sailing in the Mediterranean. Today, Jewel of the Seas embarked on a two-night preview cruise from Limassol, Cyprus. On Saturday, the vessel will begin its summer series of seven-night cruises to the Greek Isles from the port. This is the first time a Royal...
Travelcruisefever.net

With Two Carnival Cruise Ships Back in Service, Here Are the Next Three That Will Resume Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the return of cruises from their hometown Miami today when passengers boarded Carnival Horizon for the first time since March 2020. Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, Carnival Corporation President and CEO Arnold Donald, and Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald kicked off the festivities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially welcoming guests on board.
Travelcruisehive.com

MSC Cruise Ship Resumes Sailings From Germany

MSC Cruises added the seventh vessel into service this weekend. After sailing with several vessels in the Mediterranean and one cruise ship in the UK, the MSC Seaview resumes cruises out of Germany to the Baltic and Nothern Europe. In the meantime, MSC Seaview’s sister ship MSC Seaside increased its...
EconomyTravel Weekly

Carnival and Royal Caribbean resume US sailings after almost 16 months

Cruise giants Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International returned to service after almost 16 months over Independence Day weekend. Carnival Horizon and Freedom of the Seas both departed from the port of Miami. Carnival Horizon set sail on a six-day cruise to Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic and...
Florida Statecruisehive.com

First Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Operations Out of Miami, Florida

Carnival Cruise Line’s big 4th of July weekend continues with the second ship in the feet resuming operations. Carnival Horizon became the first ship in the fleet to restart from Miami, Florida, the cruise capital of the world. Carnival Horizon Resumes Cruises From Miami. The Vista-class cruise ship is the...
Travelcruisefever.net

Two Largest Cruise Lines Resume Cruises From the U.S.

The world’s two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, have officially resumed cruises from U.S. ports this 4th of July weekend. Carnival Vista marked the return of Carnival cruises this afternoon when the cruise ship departed from Galveston for a cruise to the Caribbean. Carnival Cruise Line’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy