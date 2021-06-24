Printing press, cattle town romance days gone by

This mural is painted on a wall at Mancos Common Press in Southwest Colorado. Photo/Lori Freemire

Newspapers often feel magical. It’s the printing press that serves as the heartbeat of this venerable industry we call journalism.

Well, at least it used to be. Today digital publishing is the medium that matters. Digital publishing is the fastest way to get those all-important stories to your audiences.

But when the printing press came to the Wild West in the late 1800s, it was looked upon with awe just as the internet is today.

For the first time, the printing press made distributing news and information much faster than writing things out by hand. For this reason, and because it took special skills to lay lead type (you lay it backwards, because when it’s printed it will read forward) the printing press was looked upon with accolades.

In Mancos, Colorado, it still is. A vibrant mountain town that serves as the gateway to Mesa Verde National Park, leaders of the community rallied to save the town newspaper’s original printing press.

Frank Mateo finds a diamond in the rough

The press had been abandoned for decades, hidden inside a boarded up, non-descript downtown Mancos building. Its discovery by Frank Mateo of the University of Pennsylvania, who summers in Mancos, forever changed the path of the community.

Mateo is an expert in historic preservation. One day in 2013 he could see someone inside of the old newspaper building that most people never offer a second glance. He went inside and saw a relatively new wall of sheet rock had been erected. When he stuck his head around the sheet rock wall, he saw gilding glistening on an old Cranston printing press.

The rest is history. Mateo promised to help volunteers in Mancos get grant funding to restore the printing press. He fulfilled that promise. Mancos transformed the tired old building that used to be the Mancos Times into a bustling place where visitors learn about the golden age of printing.

The building and its press were featured on “Colorado Experience,” a program of Colorado PBS. Organizers had planned a grand opening last year where they intended to celebrate the television program, but COVID-19 caused it to be postponed.

Newspaper building, press a rare find

“To have an original press in an original building in the same hometown is unheard of,” said Andrew Gulliford of the Fort Lewis College history department. He utters the quote during the Colorado Experience episode.

Mateo had a vision to restore the press and make it run again. He also wanted to transform the old newspaper building into a community arts center. He accomplished both goals. The community called the new gem Mancos Common Press.

In an email to News Break, Mancos Common Press secretary and treasurer Betsy Harrison explained they have not yet been able to host an official reopening, but plan to. “We closed in March 2020 and reopened ‘officially’ with our artists in residence program mid-May of 2021.

“The press itself is back open with a summer intern, but we don’t plan to schedule classes until a bit later in the year. Rocky Mountain PBS did a show on us last year and we had planned an in-person celebration of that - which we had to cancel. We are looking at reviving the idea perhaps in September.

“Because of our proximity to Mesa Verde we are visited by folks from all over the country and internationally.”

Mancos is a small ranching town with a population of 1,300. “Cattle drives still commonly move through downtown during the spring and fall,” according to the Mancos Common Press website. “At the same time, a thriving artists’ community has developed.”

Printing press ‘pretty much hermetically sealed’

An expert in archaic presses, Matt Neff, made the pilgrimage to the Colorado mountain town to see if the press ever could work again. “It was pretty much hermetically sealed,” he said during the episode of “Colorado Experience.” “No lights, and the dryness helped.”

Matt knew of only three such presses in the country.

Inside the Mancos Times building during its heyday. Photo/Mancos Common Press

“The Mancos press represents the future, represents every town that wanted a newspaper,” Gulliford said during the episode of “Colorado Experience.” “It represents stability, it represented the industrialization of the western slope just getting this heavy thing to Mancos.”

A mural on the outside of the Mancos Times building advertises the treasure that’s inside. “Created by renowned local artist and illustrator Brad Goodell, Yesterday’s News incorporates a style reminiscent of art produced during the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in the 1930s,” according to the Mancos Common Press website. “Covering 510 square feet on the west side of the Mancos Common Press building, the image centers on the historic Mancos Times Cranston newspaper press.

“Completed in 2017, Yesterday’s News captures the spirit of hardworking entrepreneurial men and women that brought newspapers to rural America.”

And so does Mancos Common Press.

