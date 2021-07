S&P 500 investors are waiting for banner profit reports to kick off this week. And some companies' profit gains are likely to be more enormous than others. Analysts expect 10 S&P 500 companies, including health care Zimmer Biomet (ZBH), energy firm Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and consumer discretionary firm Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), to post massive adjusted profit per share growth of 1,000% or much more for the second quarter. And that would make these companies S&P 500 standouts in a quarter already expected to be a massive one for profit growth, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.