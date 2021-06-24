Cancel
Rudy Giuliani has New York law licence suspended

BBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRudy Giuliani has had his law licence suspended in New York for making "demonstrably false and misleading" claims around the 2020 US election. Mr Giuliani, 77, has been a mayor of New York City and a personal lawyer to former US President Donald Trump. Mr Trump refused to admit losing...

www.bbc.com

