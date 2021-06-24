Rudy Giuliani has New York law licence suspended

In May, when Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew, announced that he was seeking the GOP nomination for New York governor, he boldly declared: “I’m a politician out of the womb... It’s in my DNA.” Well, it seems he has inherited something from his dad: a knack for public humiliation and spectacular failure. According to Insider, Andrew Giuliani received zero votes to back his doomed campaign in a secret vote by local Republican leaders this week. Ten percent of voters chose to abstain rather than vote for Giuliani, and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) was way ahead with 85 percent of the vote, making him the presumed Republican nominee. However, despite his complete lack of support among party leaders, Giuliani vowed not to quit. “I think this is too early,” he said, according to Politico. “I think if you just look at the numbers, I think you’ll see that we perform better in blue states whenever there’s a primary.”