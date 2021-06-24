Cancel
Boston, MA

Where to Find Farmers’ Markets North of Boston

By Grace Carrigan
nshoremag.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Salem Farmers’ Market. The Salem Farmers’ Market returns for its 13th season this summer. The market runs every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Bentley School parking lot, with hope that eventually the market can return to its pre-COVID location in Derby Square. The market opens for the summer on June 24th and will run until October. Vendors like Clark Farms and Fixx Chocolates will sell local produce, prepared foods, seafood, meat, and baked goods. Find the full list of vendors on the Salem Farmers’ Market website.

