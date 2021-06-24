Snoop Dogg teams with Kevin Hart for Olympic recap

Snoop Dogg normally works with Martha Stewart and Kevin Hart appears with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, but this time, they’re working together for Olympic coverage.

“Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg” will take a look at hits and misses from the Tokyo Olympics, Variety reported.

The show will be produced by Hart’s LOL Studios, People magazine reported.

In addition to Snoop Dogg and Hart’s show, Amber Ruffin will be in Tokyo, as will former ESPN broadcasters Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne.

Lindsay Czarniak, Lolo Jones and MJ Acosta-Ruiz will headline “On Her Turf,” focusing on women’s Olympic sports.

The shows will air on the company’s Peacock streaming service.

NBCUniversal plans to air up to 7,000 hours of Olympic events across its platforms, according to Variety.

After a year-long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Olympics will start on July 23 and will end on Aug. 8.

