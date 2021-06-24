Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Teddy Geiger Rediscovers Her Voice

By MTV News Staff
MTV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeddy Geiger entered March of last year the same way she spends most of her time: squirreled away in the studio making music with other artists. She was playing around with some old, unfinished demos she recorded over a decade prior, back when she was living in Queens in the early years of her career. The band she was working with, the indie foursome Arlie, passed on the song that came out of those writing sessions — an echoey, guitar-driven pop track called “Sharkbait” about seeing the danger in what you want and going after it anyway — but Geiger held onto it, later releasing it herself.

www.mtv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Justin Tranter
Person
Shawn Mendes
Person
Teddy Geiger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Music Industry#Ambient Music#Exercise#Henson Recording Studios#Instagram#Rolling Stone#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicNME

Nina Nesbitt gets acrobatic in video for new single ‘Summer Fling’

Nina Nesbitt has shared a brand new single called ‘Summer Fling’ – you can watch the song’s video below. The Scottish singer-songwriter’s latest track is her first solo release since 2019’s ‘The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change’ album, and marks the next chapter in her career rebirth.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Leaked Beyoncé audio shows just how unreal her voice actually is

After harsh words from rapper, Trick Daddy, questioning Beyoncé’s musical talent, her engineer, DJ Swivel, has released never-before-heard audio that will have Trick Daddy eating his words. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and shop the latest from Beyoncé. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or...
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Orndorff Last Photo Before Death Revealed

The former WWE star Paul Orndorff Jr. recently passed away and it was confirmed by his son, Travis Orndorff. He was recently seen in a state of reported dementia. It is believed that his dementia is a result of CTE. The family has set up a GoFundMe for the funeral.
MusicBillboard

From Megan Thee Stallion to Lorde, Dive In to a Female-Forward Week of New Music

Last week was a busy one for new music releases -- especially for some of our favorite female pop stars. On the latest episode of the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), we discuss four of those new releases: Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit," Lorde's "Solar Power," Doja Cat's "Need to Know" and Kylie Minogue's cover of Lady Gaga's "Marry the Night" from the upcoming Born This Way 10th-anniversary re-release.
WWEringsidenews.com

Heartbreaking Video Shows Paul Orndorff’s Failing Health

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff entertained millions of fans throughout his life, but his health has taken a turn for the worse. His son released new video of the WWE Hall of Famer, and it is heartbreaking to see. Troy Orndorff, Paul’s son, uploaded a video of his father on YouTube...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Phylicia Rashad's Ex-husband Ahmad Rashad's Stunning 5th Wife Is 32-Years-Younger Than Him - Meet Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz

Ahmad Rashad, the ex-husband of actress Phylicia Rashad, is married to Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz, who is younger than him by 32 years. Find out more about the latter. American actress Phylicia Rashad's ex-husband Ahmad Rashad is happily married to Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz. Ahmad, an American sportscaster, has had quite a journey when it comes to marriage.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Justin Bieber Sets Internet On Fire With New Look

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have been spotted shopping in Paris. Justin has had various looks over the years, but it looks like he’s enjoying his buzz cut hairstyle and clean shaven appearance. Bieber’s buzz cut comes after he was criticized for his dreadlocks.
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Johanna Leia

Dating a person in the public eye means that, at some point, you’ll likely end up in the public eye as well. Johanna Leia now knows this first hand after a drone camera spotted her on a date with rap superstar Drake. The couple was enjoying a private meal in Dodger Stadium which Drake had rented out for the evening. The two were obviously trying to be low-key, but that’s hard to do when you’re as famous as Drake is. Now that her identity has been publicized, there are a lot of people who are curious about Johanna. Although she is currently best known for her affiliation with Drake, there is much more to her than that. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Johanna Leia.
Weight LossPosted by
Daily Mail

Bring it on! Rebel Wilson showcases her 30 kilogram weight loss as she dons a cheerleader outfit and shakes her behind on the set of Senior Year

Rebel Wilson has been filming her latest project, Senior Year, in Atlanta - her first major role since her staggering 30 kilogram weight loss. And the 41-year-old proved her love of comedy was front and centre on Sunday when she posted a number of images of her in character - along with footage of her her shaking her derriere at the end of a dance routine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy