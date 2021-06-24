Teddy Geiger Rediscovers Her Voice
Teddy Geiger entered March of last year the same way she spends most of her time: squirreled away in the studio making music with other artists. She was playing around with some old, unfinished demos she recorded over a decade prior, back when she was living in Queens in the early years of her career. The band she was working with, the indie foursome Arlie, passed on the song that came out of those writing sessions — an echoey, guitar-driven pop track called “Sharkbait” about seeing the danger in what you want and going after it anyway — but Geiger held onto it, later releasing it herself.www.mtv.com