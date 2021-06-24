Cancel
Why Prince Harry and Prince William 'Wont Spend Much Time Together' During Harry's Upcoming Visit

By Allison Schonter
Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry may be headed back to the U.K. in July, but he will not be spending much time with his older brother, Prince William. As the two royals prepare to reunite in person for only the second time since Harry and wife Meghan Markle relocated to California in early 2020, it has been revealed that the Duke of Sussex is not planning for an extended stay as he attends the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana.

