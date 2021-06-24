Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The only ones who’ll get any sort of freedom on ‘freedom day’ are the government – the freedom to stop worrying about the pandemic

By Tom Peck
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGLoY_0aeBsq1a00

The date of 21 June – or “freedom day”, as it was briefly known – has been and gone. Its bacchanalian celebrations were replaced, for the most part, by a rare chance to honour the summer solstice by reigniting the central heating.

But when it comes around again, on 19 July, there are many reasons to believe that freedom day will not be as many people imagine it.

Already, the government is talking freedom down. Indeed, it would currently appear that the only people who will get to enjoy any kind of freedom, on that day, will be the government itself. Its members will be free from the onerous responsibility of worrying about the pandemic , and will instead be handing it over to you. From 19 July, you’ll be allowed to do what you want. The only restraint on how you choose to behave will be your own susceptibility to the passive aggressive rage of others.

The environment minister, George Eustice, was doing the rounds on the radio and TV stations on Thursday morning, where he explained that what will be happening on 19 July will be the end of “legal restrictions”. It will no longer be the government’s problem to tell everybody to wear a face covering, or keep two metres apart, and all the miserable rest of it.

But, he explained, some people may “choose to”. It will be up to individual people, in other words, to make decisions about what they do and don’t want to do. There were 25,000 new coronavirus cases recorded in the UK yesterday, an astonishingly high number – though a fraction of hospitalisations and deaths than such a high number would have certainly corresponded to before the vaccination programme.

Exponential maths being what it is, there can be almost no doubt that freedom day shouldn’t go ahead as planned; it will be occurring in the middle of what is set to be a quite epic wave of infection, and the hope that vaccinations will by that point have broken the link between infection and its rather worse cousins.

Which it will – but not completely. And so we stand ready for yet another summer rather like the one before. Which is to say, a summer of passive aggression, of social media shaming, and all of it even more super charged than ever before, happening as it will under the watchful eye of a government that will be saying no more than, “look, it’s really up to you, all this”.

The go-to canon of philosophers of positive and negative freedom were rather low on pandemic guidance. Hobbes, Locke, Rousseau and the rest do not shed much light on a scenario in which a still rather deadly illness can be passed around by people who aren’t really at risk from it, and then passed on to people who are.

Should you go to the park? The beach? The pub? Should you wear a mask on the Tube? Shouldn’t you? Should you go on holiday abroad or shouldn’t you? Well Boris Johnson ’s very helpful answer to this very question, when asked on Thursday afternoon, was that he was, “ruling nothing in and ruling nothing out”.

Don’t ask me, in other words. You’re all on your own.

These tricky questions, crucial as they are to keeping society safe, will soon just be made a private matter, outsourced to seventy million or so private citizens, while the government, and the rest of us, will have to cross our fingers and hope that this vast mass of very different people, with very different attitudes, needs and desires, will somehow just get it right.

They can’t, of course. It’s not possible. But this is what freedom day means. It’s a new kind of freedom. The freedom to hope that everything will be OK, and the freedom not to expect anyone to step in if it very much isn’t. Actually, it’s not that new. It’s freedom how it used to be. It is, in fact, the very kind of freedom, the freedom, in other words, to be killed by your rather selfish neighbour, that prompted Thomas Hobbes and the rest to point out that, actually, this kind of freedom is really rather crap.

But that is where we are. Once upon a time, Johnson and co only wanted to take us back to the 1970s, but the late middle ages it is. Life comes at you fast, so they say, and never faster than when its dragging you back in the wrong direction.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

175K+
Followers
89K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Hobbes
Person
Rousseau
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Day#Bacchanalian#Hobbes Locke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthThe Guardian

Covid ‘freedom day’ means nothing of the sort for clinically vulnerable people

When the first lockdown was announced, it was a surprise to discover I’d been left off the government’s shielding list. As the keeper of an unholy alliance of chronic illnesses, including myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and episodic ataxia, I’d at least expected to be warned to be careful. But although the government forgot about me – just as they forgot about 2 million other vulnerable people in England – my GP didn’t. She firmly advised me to treat myself as a shielder. And since my disabilities meant I was already working from home, I was in a much better position to shield than many other people.
Public HealthTelegraph

We don't need politicians to tell us whether we should wear a mask

When might you wear a mask after 19 July? It’s the new favourite question to ask politicians, as it all but guarantees a range of different answers. Robert Jenrick plans to ditch his mask completely once the law allows him to do so, while Sajid Javid will take a more cautious approach, carrying one in his back pocket for when the crowds grow slightly too large for comfort.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Scientists accuse government of chasing ‘herd immunity by mass infection’

Scientists have accused the government of a “criminal” decision to embark on a mass infection strategy to Covid by lifting most remaining restrictions on 19 July.The authors of a letter to The Lancet signed by more than 1,200 scientists and medics described the government’s strategy as “herd immunity by mass infection” and branded it “unscientific and unethical”. Lancet editor-in-chief Richard Horton said that chief medical officer Chris Whitty was “wilfully misrepresenting scientific opinion” with claims that there was widespread support for the prime minister’s approach.The National Voices coalition of almost 60 health and social care charities also wrote to...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

People ‘expected’ to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces after 19 July under new guidance, vaccines minister says

New guidance will be issued by the government telling the public they are “expected” to wear face coverings in indoor enclosed places, the vaccines minister has said.Nadhim Zahawi also said he was “confident” the government would ease almost all legal restrictions on 19 July — despite surging cases of the virus and concerns expressed by scientists.Speaking on Sky News, he said: “It’s important we remain cautious and careful. The guidelines that we’ll set out tomorrow will demonstrate that, including guidelines that people are expected to wear a mask in indoor enclosed spaces, and of course remain vigilant.”While the guidance...
Public HealthPosted by
Reason.com

Do People Want Their Pre-Pandemic Freedom Back?

When it comes to insanely restrictive (and, arguably, ineffective) pandemic measures, critics tend to point the finger at public officials and their appetite for power. But government functionaries may be no more of a danger to post-COVID freedom than some of our neighbors. Recent polling suggests that many among us not only approve of the lockdowns of the past year and foresee public health restrictions continuing into the indefinite future, but they also want the world to remain constrained by efforts to prevent illness—or maybe just constrained, and never mind the reason.
ReligionMedical News Today

Did US adults act on faith or science as COVID-19 struck?

Social scientists at the University of Arizona explored faith- and science-based perspectives and their relation to self-protective behaviors and concerns regarding COVID-19. A new study suggests that adults in the United States had more confidence in scientific information than religious belief during the pandemic’s early stages. These findings, published in...
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Learn about your rights, celebrate your freedom

Our rights according to the First Amendment of the United States of America: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Mental Healthcapradio.org

’Political‌ ‌Junkie‌’ ‌‌Ken‌ ‌Rudin‌‌ / U.S. Teacher Shortage / How To Navigate 'Noise' That Affects Human Judgment

The pandemic has exacerbated an already alarming teacher shortage across the U.S., with many educators burned out and rethinking whether to stay in the profession; we explore the issue and solutions. A pair of behavioral scientists also explain what “noise” is in professional judgment and why it affects everything from criminal justice to medical treatments. Plus, the latest in the nation’s political landscape, including plans by Democrats to expand voting as Republicans push for limits in GOP-led states.
TechnologyPosted by
TheConversationAU

Studying social media can give us insight into human behaviour. It can also give us nonsense

Since the early days of social media, there has been excitement about how data traces left behind by users can be exploited for the study of human behaviour. Nowadays, reseachers who were once restricted to surveys or experiments in laboratory settings have access to huge amounts of “real-world” data from social media. The research opportunities enabled by social media data are undeniable. However, researchers often analyse this data with tools that were not designed to manage the kind of large, noisy observational sets of data you find on social media. We explored problems that researchers might encounter due to this mismatch between...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

MPs granted binding vote on UK’s huge overseas aid cuts in government U-turn

MPs have been granted a binding vote on the UK’s huge overseas aid cuts, but threatened with tax hikes and other spending cuts if they defy the government.In a major U-turn – after months of denying the vote – Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said MPs would, on Tuesday, be able to give “a yes or no answer” on reversing the cuts from next January.A defeat for the government would mean aid spending would return to 0.7 per cent of national income “in the next calendar year”, he said – having been slashed to 0.5 per cent.However, MPs were left scrambling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy