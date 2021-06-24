Seattle Kraken hire Dave Hakstol as franchise's first ever head coach
The Seattle Kraken have found their man. On Thursday, the NHL's newest franchise announced that they have hired Dave Hakstol as the first head coach in franchise history. "It is certainly is a job that interested a lot of candidates," Seattle general manager Ron Francis said in a press release. "... Dave has a strong understanding of the technical aspect of the game-how he wants his team to play in all three zones [on the ice]. He's up for the challenge."www.cbssports.com
Comments / 2