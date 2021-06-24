Curious About Previous Lifetimes? What To Know About Past Life Regression Therapy
Have you ever met someone who felt familiar and thought, maybe we knew each other in a past life? Past life regression therapy exists to help people explore lives gone by. But does it work, and is it even a good idea to begin with? Here's what experts in science and spirituality have to say about it.www.mindbodygreen.com