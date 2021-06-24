Lilly Stock Hits Record High On Key Alzheimer's Win, Looking To Follow Biogen
Eli Lilly's (LLY) experimental Alzheimer's treatment snagged a key Food and Drug Administration designation on Thursday. LLY stock surged to a record high. The breakthrough therapy designation allows for a speedier path to approval for Lilly's donanemab and could put the drug on the market in 2023, Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan said in a note. Lilly will ask for approval based on an already complete Phase 2 study.www.investors.com