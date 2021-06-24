Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Lilly Stock Hits Record High On Key Alzheimer's Win, Looking To Follow Biogen

By ALLISON GATLIN
Investor's Business Daily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEli Lilly's (LLY) experimental Alzheimer's treatment snagged a key Food and Drug Administration designation on Thursday. LLY stock surged to a record high. The breakthrough therapy designation allows for a speedier path to approval for Lilly's donanemab and could put the drug on the market in 2023, Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan said in a note. Lilly will ask for approval based on an already complete Phase 2 study.

www.investors.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Donanemab#Mizuho Securities#Biib#Marketsmith Com#Americans#Pfizer#Moderna Benefit#Our Investing Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
FDA
Related
IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Rocketed Above A Profit-Taking Zone — Here's Why

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) unveiled bullish test results for its hives treatment on Friday, and CLDX stock flew to a three-year high on Monday. The company tested its treatment, dubbed CDX-0159, in 19 people who develop hives when exposed to cold or light pressure/rubbing from clothing. All but one patient completely responded.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Tesla lifts S&P 500 to record highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Virgin Galactic falls on $500 mln share sale plan. * Indexes: Dow +0.30%, S&P 500 +0.20%, Nasdaq -0.02% (Updates with afternoon trading) July 12 (Reuters) - The S&P...
CancerInvestorPlace

The Top 3 Gene Editing Stocks to Own for the Next Decade

Gene editing could revolutionize the way we treat diseases. By removing cells from the body, modifying them and reintroducing them, therapies could treat cancers, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell and muscular dystrophy. At some point, perhaps, this could extend to treating all known disease. “While the technology is still fairly new,...
Medical & BiotechMySanAntonio

Biogen partner pushing on with second drug despite controversy

Fresh off the historic but controversial approval of its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm with Biogen Inc. in the U.S., Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Co. says it's pushing ahead with its second therapy to combat the disease, which has shown fewer side effects and could come in a more convenient form for patients.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

A Closer Look at the Pricing Strategy Behind Biogen's Aduhelm

Biogen's Aduhelm (aducanumab) for Alzheimer’s disease has been controversial at least since November 2020, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee voted against recommending it. Although the controversy goes back to at least March 2019, when an Independent Data Monitoring Committee...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Biogen shares fall on report FDA head seeking investigation of her agency's approval of Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Inc. shares slid 3% Friday, after a STAT report that the acting head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is calling for a federal investigation into her own agency's approval of a treatment for Alzheimer's disease, a month after the decision irked lawmakers, doctors and pubic health advocates and led members of an independent committee associated with the FDA to step down. In a letter, Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the Office of the Inspector General to investigate interactions between FDA staff and Biogen in the run-up to the approval of the drug Aduhelm, STAT reported. The...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Biogen Stock Drags On Alzheimer's Players As FDA Requests Review Of Aduhelm Approval

Biogen stock tumbled Friday after the Food and Drug Administration requested an independent review of the process that led to its recent Alzheimer's drug approval. Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock acknowledged the ongoing controversy surrounding the accelerated approval of the drug called Aduhelm. She requested the Office of the Inspector General review interactions between the agency and Biogen.
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

FDA Narrows Label To Recommend Use Of Biogen's Aduhelm In Mild Alzheimer's Patients

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares are lower after the company announced an updated label for its recently-approved Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm. What Happened: Biogen, which is partnering with Japan's Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTC:ESALY) for Aduhelm, said the Food and Drug Administration updated the label for the treatment to emphasize the disease stages studied in the clinical trial.
HealthMySanAntonio

Biogen Curbs Scope of Alzheimer's Drug Weeks After FDA Furor

Biogen Inc. has updated the label for its new Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, limiting its use to patients with mild cognitive impairment or the mild dementia stage of the disease after doctors expressed confusion over who should get it. The change comes shortly after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration broadly...
Medical & BiotechFortune

The never ending Biogen Alzheimer’s drug saga delivers yet another twist

First off, I have a request: We're looking for nominations for Fortune's latest 40 Under 40 list, our annual roundup of the top business, government, cultural, and other up-and-coming stars beneath the age of 40. If you happen to have any suggestions for those who fit the bill in the health care space, please submit your suggestions here. And do it soon because the deadline for nominations is July 19!
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Biogen Updates Prescribing Label of Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug

The saga continues for Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an updated label that emphasizes the disease stages for which the drug was approved. The label highlights that Aduhelm, formerly known as aducanumab, should only be provided to patients with mild cognitive impairment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy