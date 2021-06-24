Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

If Channel 4 needs to compete better with streaming services – perhaps a Downing Street drama would help?

By Andy Parsons
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gi9s5_0aeBFatb00

The government has announced that it wants a swift consultation on the privatisation of Channel 4 , only four years after the Conservatives’ last less-than-swift consultation had decided against privatisation.

It has been something the Tories had threatened to revisit ever since 2019 when Channel 4 had the audacity to portray Boris Johnson as a melting ice sculpture after he failed to turn up for a debate on the climate crisis. Channel 4’s actions seemed very mild – there were many worse things the channel could have used to represent Johnson, such as a melting ice sculpture covered in a tub of lard; or a constantly beeping polygraph machine; or the work of an unwell bull.

At the time, the Conservatives had also been very unhappy with Channel 4’s then head of news, Dorothy Byrne, describing Johnson as a “known liar”. Quite why this should prove controversial, particularly to Conservative MPs, seems baffling. Surely there isn’t a person in the country who doesn’t think Johnson is a “known liar”?

The tragedy about Johnson’s lies is that he keeps on getting elected – so he keeps on telling them. His mendacity seems only to be matched by his narcissism and his indolence. He would lie more often if he wasn’t so lazy or so busy googling himself while looking in the mirror – although given what he must see when he looks in the mirror, it would seem he must also spend a fair proportion of his time lying to himself.

The government’s stated reason for a new consultation is that Channel 4’s ad-funded revenue renders it unable to cope against the new streaming services – a completely spurious concern given that Channel 4 is set to break the billion-pound revenue mark this year. The government are seeking a vindictive solution to a non-existent problem – and given that Channel 4 has spread its offices outside of London into the regions, it would seem to be doing exactly the “levelling up” the government should be encouraging. Channel 4’s remit is to be a disruptive, innovative force – if it makes the government feel uncomfortable, it’s doing its job well.

As cover for the Channel 4 privatisation push, the government are also keen to talk about streaming services being brought under UK regulation. This after the culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, complained about the historical inaccuracies in The Crown and wanted Netflix to show a disclaimer beforehand stating that the show was “fiction”. People have seen Peep Show , Fleabag and Broadchurch , so I don’t think they are suddenly going to see Olivia Colman in The Crown and think this time it’s real life. Besides, if broadcasters were required to put “fiction” banners under drama, they might also feel obliged to do the same when Johnson uses statistics during PMQs.

Maybe Channel 4’s strategy to aggressively compete with streaming services should involve producing their own glossy historical epic to rival The Crown . Channel 4 could set their blockbuster down the other end of Pall Mall in Downing Street and call it “SW1A” – or if modelled more closely on The West Wing, perhaps called “£200,000 Refurb”; with similarly lavish sets and lavish £840 wallpaper.

The twist could be that Channel 4 actually include clips of real news footage so that nobody can then accuse them of historical inaccuracy. They could include real news clips of Johnson telling actual lies – the lies that Johnson would prefer now to have long been forgotten. Perhaps we could see the “Northern Ireland Protocol” episode which includes a news clip of Boris Johnson telling Andrew Marr that when it comes to Northern Ireland, “there will be no tariffs and no checks”; or the “Political Prisoner” episode with a clip of Boris Johnson telling the 2017 select committee that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been “training journalists” in Iran (Johnson later apologised for that).

Or the “Crying for ‘Bikey’” episode with a clip of Boris Johnson telling the Conservative leadership hustings that the last time he cried was when he had his beloved bike, “Bikey”, stolen while Sadiq Khan was mayor of London, although Khan had only been elected in 2016 and Johnson had already said that “Bikey” had disintegrated in 2014. Or the “40 New Hospitals” episode, or the “50,000 New Nurses” episode or the “I Have a Plan for Social Care” episode... etc.

If Channel 4 wanted to further cover their backs in regards to accuracy, Dominic Cummings is currently free and could be brought in as showrunner and historical consultant. This should guarantee publicity and the forthcoming revenue should leave the government with no worries that Channel 4 can compete with the streaming giants.

We could then all sit back and enjoy the Cummings-inspired episode “The Riddle of Genius” where Johnson misses five Cobra meetings to write a draft biography of Shakespeare while continuously texting that his health secretary is “totally f****** hopeless”.

Andy Parsons will be touring the UK this autumn and in 2022

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

175K+
Followers
89K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downing Street#Drama#Uk#Conservatives#Tories#Channel 4#Crown#Cobra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
News Break
Netflix
Related
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

British PM Boris Johnson confirms easing of COVID-19 lockdown

July 12 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday confirmed his government's plans to move forward on easing COVID-19 restrictions next week despite a surge in cases caused by the Delta variant. On Sunday alone, British health experts documented more than 31,000 cases of the variant, but Johnson...
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Realpolitik: the book behind Boris Johnson’s vision for ‘Global Britain’

“People live by narrative,” Boris Johnson said in a recent profile for the Atlantic. “Human beings are creatures of the imagination.” It was a revealing line from a man who usually prefers to evade, but Britain’s journalist-statesman didn’t get to where he is today by underestimating the power of a good story. As for the question of what narrative Johnson himself lives by, some light can be shone by the book described as the “primer for Johnsonism”: Realpolitik: A History. It was written in 2015 by John Bew, who has since been plucked by Johnson from the war studies department of King’s College London to serve as his chief foreign policy adviser and help work out what “Global Britain” might actually mean.
U.K.Telegraph

The BBC has shown that it still doesn’t get it

The BBC decides that it needs another senior journalistic post; it looks around and invites applications. To no one’s surprise, the candidate they like the look of best is a woman with a long track record of taking Left-wing positions. Normally this appointment would have taken place behind closed doors; all we might have noticed was that the Corporation had added yet another highly -paid individual to the swollen ranks of its news executives. But this story – about appointing a journalist called Jess Brammar to the newly -created role of executive news editor – has taken an unexpected turn.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Priti Patel and Boris Johnson gave the nod to racists during the Euros

It’s all “heartbreak for England” this morning, as well it might be. What’s much more heartbreaking than a draw with a fine Italian side – for that is the “actual” result – is the racism directed at England’s Black players.For them, the trauma of (in their minds) letting their teammates down and letting their country down is made that much more unbearable by being told, well, you can imagine what they are being told via social media.Their hearts are broken, they don’t deserve it, and anyone observing what is happening right now should have their hearts broken too. If...
Public Healthkentlive.news

What time is Boris Johnson's Covid lockdown announcement?

England is "tantalisingly close" to lifting all remaining coronavirus restrictions, Boris Johnson has said, as he is expected to push ahead with the next stage of unlocking. The Prime Minister will host a press conference at Downing Street this afternoon when he is expected to say the country can move to Step 4 of the plan to lift measures on July 19, including ending the legal requirement to wear masks.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg warns BBC against making ‘left-wing’ appointments

The BBC is damaging its reputation for impartiality by appointing too many people from the political left, Tory cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed.The leader of the Commons also complained that the corporation was unwilling to take on people from right-wing backgrounds – despite recent appointments of high-profile figures with links to the Conservative Party.His comments follow a row over the appointment of Jess Brammar, a former Huff Post UK editor, as the BBC’s executive news editor.Theresa May’s former communications chief Sir Robbie Gibb reportedly tried to block Ms Brammar’s appointment – leading to calls for him to be sacked...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s plan? Bring on the stupidity and hope for the best

The sad thing about this most recent, absolutely identikit dereliction of governmental duty is that we may never be told exactly why this one happened, even if we basically already know.We’re in the middle of a huge third wave of Covid-19 infections but we’re unlocking anyway. Why? Something about the school holidays, peaking now not later, the latest attempt to ride the Covid wave from a government that has very much shown itself to be less Point Break and more Big Break with Jim Davidson and John Virgo.Sadly, there doesn’t appear to be any unhinged and soon to be aggrieved...
NFLwhathifi.com

Peacock TV: free trial, channels, shows and full details on NBC's streaming service

Peacock TV is the new streaming service from NBCUniversal, designed to compete with the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+. The service is named in honour of the famous NBC logo and aims to stand out from the crowd with a free, ad-supported tier that offers 13,000 hours of movies, TV shows and live sports.
SocietyBBC

Boris Johnson faces Prime Minister's Questions

Sir Keir Starmer is likely to focus his questions to Boris Johsnon on what the government intends to do about the racist abuse directed at some of the England football players. His party has a straightforward demand – Labour wants anyone convicted of online abuse to be banned from football...
Public HealthPosted by
Indy100

Julia Hartley-Brewer threatens to boycott Waterstones over face mask guidance – and Twitter’s not impressed

‘Freedom Day’ is just around the corner in England, when most Covid rules will end as part of the Government’s final stage of lockdown. Legal restrictions including the compulsory wearing of face coverings in many indoor public settings will be lifted, however, Boris Johnson has urged the public to exercise “personal responsibility” as the country re-enters semi-normality.

Comments / 0

Community Policy