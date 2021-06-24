Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Entitled Woman Expects Neighbors To Stay Inside So Her Untrained Dog Can Run Freely

By Mayarey
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dogs can take a lot of time and effort to train, especially if they're cute. How do you say no to that face? It's honestly one of the most difficult parts of being a dog owner. But eventually, we all have to suck it up and discipline our pets, or else you can expect 10+ years of a lingering pee and poo smell all over your home. The choice is yours. Some dogs are also harder to train than others based on their temperament, but it's not really an excuse to let them go untrained, especially if you have neighbors...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stay Inside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman's Pet Dog Stops Listening to Her

Animals are known to be loyal to their owners, which couldn't be more true for dogs. These furry babies are considered the most faithful animals, but sometimes, they can have a hard time obeying orders, which can be quite upsetting. The same happened with a man whose wife's dog had...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Local Woman Says Fireworks Give Her Dog Anxiety

Although our area had plenty of professional fireworks displays this year, retails sales still boomed. Some say perhaps too much. One local woman says she's frustrated by fireworks, because they terrify her 10-year-old dog. Rosanne Braine lives in southeast Erie, and she said her neighbors have set off large displays...
MusicPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Black lives don’t matter’: Beachgoer smashes Black teen’s teeth with bike lock in hate-fueled attack

A Michigan man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for assaulting a Black 18-year-old last year in a hate-fueled attack. The incident involving Lee Mouat, 43, and the victim occurred in June 2020 at Sterling State Park in Monroe. Witnesses said Mouat confronted a group of Black teens, including the victim, for listening to music at the beach, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Wife Wakes Husband with Hangover

Today’s joke of the day is about a woman who woke her husband with a hangover. The conversation that ensued between them afterward revealed an unbelievable truth. Mr. James had given his all during his 40 years of service at the post office, so he wanted to bow out in style when it was time to retire. He and his colleagues threw the best party filled with lots of alcohol.
Marysville, OHPosted by
Fatim Hemraj

20 Years Ago a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker, She Was Never Seen Again

Between being a single mother and holding down a full-time job at a Honda factory in Marysville, Ohio, 29-year-old Patti Adkins led a busy life with little to no room for much else, let alone a love life. However, she wouldn’t have to look far. A year before she went missing, she became completely enamored with a married co-worker and began an illicit affair.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Pulls A Beyonce After Taking A Hard Fall Onstage

Doja Cat’s applaudable showmanship were on full display when she bounced back from an abrupt fall during a Miami performance on Saturday night. The singer was performing her hit featuring Rico Nasty, "Tia Tamera," when she slipped and fell on her back while rocking out to the track. Fans in the audience screamed out in shock, but Doja jumped right back up on her knees and continued slinging her hair, channeling Beyonce’s equally-unreal recovery after falling down a flight of stairs on stage during a 2007 show.
KidsPosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

A 10-year-old disabled boy asked to leave park because his wheelchair could hurt other kids

In a heartbreaking case, a young boy with spinal muscular atrophy was instructed to leave a park by a security guard who felt that his wheelchair posed a risk to other children. The 10-year-old boy and his mother had arrived at the Crown Fountain at Millennium Park following a doctor’s appointment last week when they were subjected to the shocking incident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy