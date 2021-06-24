Entitled Woman Expects Neighbors To Stay Inside So Her Untrained Dog Can Run Freely

Dogs can take a lot of time and effort to train, especially if they're cute. How do you say no to that face? It's honestly one of the most difficult parts of being a dog owner. But eventually, we all have to suck it up and discipline our pets, or else you can expect 10+ years of a lingering pee and poo smell all over your home. The choice is yours. Some dogs are also harder to train than others based on their temperament, but it's not really an excuse to let them go untrained, especially if you have neighbors...