FRANK LEO SONSON
Age 91, of Scott Twp., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Beloved husband for a wonderful 66 years of marriage to Genevieve Sonson (Purpura Drago). Dear father of Frank P. (Lisa) Sonson of Hockessin, DE, and Philip (Mary) Sonson of Cranberry Twp., PA. Loving grandfather of Brandon (Jen), Ryan, and Allison Sonson, of Hockessin, DE., and Alexander, Spencer and Brianna Sonson of Cranberry Twp., PA. Brother of Betty Powers of Washington, PA and the late Vincent Sonson, Mary Liberatore, Luanna Snyder and Samuel Sonson. Frank was a Korean Army Veteran and a member of S.S. Simon & Jude Church. Family and friends welcome Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., (412-563-2800). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10:30 a.m. in S.S. Simon & Jude Church, St. Raphael the Archangel Parish. Burial Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Washington, PA.obituaries.dailyiowegian.com