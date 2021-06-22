LOUISE JEAN LITTIERO
Louise Lettiero, age 83, of Jefferson Hills, at her home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, surrounded by family. Louise who had a Master's Degree in Guidance and Student Personnel Admin, was a retired administrator for Pascack Hills and Valley Regional School districts in Montvale, New Jersey. Preceded in death by her siblings, Eleanor Greco, Florence Palminteri and Thomas Lettiero. Survived by seven nieces and nephews, Barlow Palminteri, Cathy Perri, Roseann (Jojo) Veltri, Mary Ann Germinario, Joanne Palminteri, Lisa Ferrante and Joseph Lettiero (Donna); 10 great-nieces and nephews; and four great-great-nieces and nephews. Friends received STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills 15025 (412-384-0350) Friday, June 25, 2021, 8:30 – 9:45 am. Prayer in the funeral home 9:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am in Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish, St. Thomas A' Becket Catholic Church, 139 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills 15025. www.stephendslater.com for more info and condolences.obituaries.dailyiowegian.com