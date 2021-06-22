PWSA customers invited to participate in Public Utility Commission public hearings
The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) will join the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to hear public comment on its recent rate request. On April 13, 2021, they filed a multi-year rate request with the PUC seeking an increase to current water rates, a slight decrease in wastewater conveyance rates, and a new stormwater fee. This request, if approved would result in a total rate increase of 17.1 percent to be recovered through an 11.7 percent rate increase or $22.0 million beginning in 2022 and a 5.4 percent rate increase or $10.2 million in 2023. The proposal also includes additional enhancements to customer assistance programs as well as discounts and incentives available to all customers.www.sopghreporter.com