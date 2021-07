The House-passed legislation would invest in traditional research and development, which is at odds with a Senate measure that focuses instead on new technology. The House on Monday approved its version of a legislative package aimed at boosting U.S. scientific competitiveness to keep pace with China, setting the stage for final negotiations with the Senate, which passed its own $250 billion bill earlier this month. The House approved the main piece of its package by a vote of 345-67. That bill, known as the National Science Foundation for the Future Act, provides major increases for federally-funded science and technology research, and establishes a new division within the NSF for advanced technologies and other cutting-edge research. (McKinnon, 6/29)