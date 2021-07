Dwight Yoakam reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with his debut album, Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc., on June 28, 1986. Born in Kentucky, raised in Ohio, perfected in California. That’s the ol’ Dwight Yoakam adage. In the late 1970s, Dwight did move to Nashville for a short time. However, after about a year, he headed west to California to perfect the honky-tonkin’ brand of country music he’s come to be known for. California’s progressive “cowpunk” scene turned out to be a better fit for Dwight than the “urban” sounds that were dominating Nashville at that time. Yoakam found like-minded musicians playing the Hollywood circuit, including Rank & File, The Knitters, and The Blasters.