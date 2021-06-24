As Country Leads the Way Back to Live Concerts, Is A Traffic Jam Imminent?
As acts of all sizes flood the market with tours, residencies and festivals, some promoters fret about oversaturation. Bobby Reynolds liked everything coming across his desk. The senior vp for AEG Presents in Las Vegas knew that as the coronavirus pandemic waned, many major artists would be eager to get back to work — and as he began to book shows for the new Resorts World and Virgin hotels, he found managers and agents especially accommodating.www.billboard.com