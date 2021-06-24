As Country Leads the Way Back to Live Concerts, Is A Traffic Jam Imminent?

Collaboration is only the 5th single to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 on Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart in 2021. Title Track Leads Young’s New Album Famous Friends — Nashville, TN – Friends and RCA Records Nashville labelmates Chris Young and Kane Brown are spending a second consecutive week at the top of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase country radio chart with their hit song, “Famous Friends,” which also takes the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s country radio chart this week. The single is only the 5th to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 in 2021 and marks the 12th career No. 1 for Chris and the 6th for Kane. “Famous Friends” is also Chris’s 10th chart-topper as a songwriter.