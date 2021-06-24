How Charlie Daniels' Family and Team Are Locking In His Legacy

When it comes to music, there are prolific artists, then there are Daniel Ellsworth level prolific artists. With a sound and style that blends buoyant pop, indie rock and hip-hop, Daniel has 4 projects on the go – Daniel Ellsworth and The Great Lakes, Chaos Emeralds, DARKMINDS. and on top of all that, this year saw him make his own solo debut, which is off to a flying start, and looks set to see him earn even more support and acclaim from fans and critics alike. While the pandemic affected the lives and schedules of many bands and artists, it didn’t stop Daniel from being creative; in fact, it had the opposite effect and today PopWrapped are delighted to premiere the second of his 4 EPs that will be released this year, titled ‘No Clue.’