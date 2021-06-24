How Charlie Daniels' Family and Team Are Locking In His Legacy
Following the icon's death last year, his son wants to make sure his music, and legend, live on. Charlie Daniels played his last show before the pandemic on March 13, 2020, at the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall in Huntsville, Ala. Hunkered down at home in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., he spent the following months telling anyone who would listen — his son, journalists — that he couldn’t wait to get back on the road, where he still played up to 140 dates a year, an ambitious schedule for any artist, much less an 83-year-old.www.billboard.com