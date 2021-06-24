Cancel
Meghan McCain Calls for FBI To ‘Extradite’ Britney Spears, Rescue Her From Conservatorship: She’s ‘Being Kept as a Slave’

By Ken Meyer
mediaite.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan McCain took the lead among her colleagues as The View called for Britney Spears to be released from her conservatorship. On Thursday, The View addressed Spears’ testimony where she outlined the alleged abuses from her conservatorship and spoke against her father’s control over her life. McCain said she felt “sick to my stomach” listening to the pop star’s remarks before court, and she added that “by any card-carrying definition, this is a definition of human trafficking.”

