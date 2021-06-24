SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees isolated new cases

Finney County added zero new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,110 as of Tuesday, with 11 active positive cases being monitored. Of the Finney County cases, there are no individuals currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,011 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are four cases pending as of Tuesday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to two percent.