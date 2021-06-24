Cancel
Schenectady, NY

Scotia-based contractor accused of $27K theft on Schenectady home project

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
 19 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

SCHENECTADY – A Scotia-based contractor has been arrested, accused of taking $27,000 for a job he never started, authorities said.

Matthew C. Schlegel, 35, of Petersburg, was arrested last Friday and charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony.

Schlegel is accused of taking the money from the victim Aug. 31 of last year for a remodel job at a State Street residence, but he never returned to start the job and and then never refunded the money, according to a prosecutor and allegations filed in court.

Prosecutor Eamonn Neary identified Schlegel’s company as Scotia-based Precision Construction and Remodeling.

Neary indicated the money represented about half of the total job cost and said it was paid to help purchase materials.

“But it doesn’t appear that any materials were bought, and certainly no work was started,” Neary said.

The homeowner then eventually contacted police, Neary said.

Schlegel was arraigned Friday and released. He was due back in court Thursday.

No attorney was listed for Schlegel this week and there was no response to a message left for a number listed for him.

