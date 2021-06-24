Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Giuliani's law license suspended over false Trump election claims

By Jonathan Stempel
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Rudy Giuliani's New York law license was suspended on Thursday, after a state appeals court found he had lied in arguing that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client, former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Giuliani, 77, a former U.S. Attorney in Manhattan and New York City mayor, was punished for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements that widespread voter fraud undermined the election, which Democrat Joe Biden won.

Citing the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Appellate Division said Giuliani's eagerness to trumpet false claims "immediately threatens the public interest" and could erode public confidence in the election process, a hallmark of American democracy, as well as the legal profession.

"This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden," the court said.

"Where, as here, the false statements are being made by (Giuliani), acting with the authority of being an attorney, and using his large megaphone, the harm is magnified."

Speaking to reporters outside his home on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a combative Giuliani called the suspension "a one-sided decision not based on evidence."

The Republican also blamed Democrats for his growing legal troubles, including over his dealings in Ukraine, and he said dozens of witnesses could back up his election fraud claims.

"I fight back. That's what I do," Giuliani said. "I go to court and I prove what I'm telling you in court. There are appellate courts. This isn't yet a dictatorship."

Trump has repeatedly made the false claim that he defeated Biden.

In a statement, Trump expressed disbelief that Giuliani could lose his law license for "fighting what has already been proven to be a Fraudulent Election."

The appeals court said Giuliani's temporary suspension could become permanent after a hearing by the attorney grievance committee that recommended it.

John Leventhal and Barry Kamins, two lawyers for Giuliani, said they were disappointed with the suspension but believed that after a hearing he would be reinstated as "a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1vgT_0aeAPQNG00
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives at his apartment building after the suspension of his law license in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

'INCREDIBLY SERIOUS'

Giuliani's other legal problems include a $1.3 billion lawsuit where Dominion Voting Systems accused him of defamation for claiming its machines helped flip votes to Biden from Trump.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are separately examining Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, including whether he violated lobbying laws while working as Trump's lawyer. read more

Eighteen devices, including cellphones and computers were seized in April 28 raids of Giuliani's home and office for the Ukraine probe. Giuliani has denied wrongdoing. read more

The appeals court said Giuliani made numerous false statements about voting in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, including over the counting of absentee ballots.

It highlighted a Pennsylvania court hearing on Nov. 17 where Giuliani alleged widespread voter fraud, though his formal written complaint on Trump's behalf made no mention of it.

The court also criticized Giuliani's unsubstantiated claims of voting by dead people, including the boxing heavyweight champion Joe Frazier, who died in 2011.

"There is evidence of continuing misconduct, the underlying offense is incredibly serious, and the uncontroverted misconduct in itself will likely result in substantial permanent sanctions," the court said.

Though the court rejected Giuliani's claim that the grievance committee violated his free speech rights, the suspension does not muzzle his ability to speak publicly.

That contrasts with Twitter's permanent ban and Facebook's two-year suspension of Trump from their respective platforms.

Brian Faughnan, a Tennessee lawyer specializing in attorney disciplinary proceedings, said suspensions such as Giuliani's often go to lawyers who commit crimes or stole client money.

Giuliani received his law license in 1969, and as New York City mayor won wide praise for his response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

He began representing Trump in April 2018 as federal Special Counsel Robert Mueller was probing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 75

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Frazier
Person
John Leventhal
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Dominion Voting Systems#Appellate Courts#The Appellate Division#American#Republican#Democrats#Uncontroverted#Special Counsel#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Republican Party’s top lawyer called election fraud arguments by Trump’s lawyers a ‘joke’ that could mislead millions

The Republican Party’s top lawyer warned in November against continuing to push false claims that the presidential election was stolen, calling efforts by some of the former president’s lawyers a “joke” that could mislead millions of people, according to an email obtained by The Washington Post. Justin Riemer, the Republican...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
The Hill

Why Trump (probably) won't be indicted

Will Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. indict former President Trump as part of a broader investigation into Trump’s finances? The smart money says no. Unless something new emerges, despite all the speculation, there’s no bank fraud, no insurance fraud and no money laundering. At Vance’s office, the mountain labored...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Renews Calls to Impeach President Joe Biden

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again renewed her calls to impeach President Joe Biden, this time via social media app Telegram. The controversial Georgia Republican lawmaker shared the post under a picture of her and former deputy assistant to Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka. Both Trump loyalists held an "Impeach...
Michigan StateWashington Post

‘This is really fantastical’: Federal judge in Michigan presses Trump-allied lawyers on 2020 election fraud claims in sanctions hearing

The latest effort to hold former president Donald Trump and his allies accountable for months of baseless claims about the 2020 election played out Monday in a Michigan courtroom, where a federal judge asked detailed and skeptical questions of several lawyers she is considering imposing sanctions against for filing a suit seeking to overturn the results.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump makes Ashli Babbitt, killed in the Capitol riot, into a martyr. Why that's so dangerous.

When Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, 35, was shot dead by police while trying to force her way through a barricaded door protecting members of the House of Representatives from a mob of rioters inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, she was energized in part by then-President Donald Trump's big lie that Democrats were hard at work stealing the White House from its rightful Republican owners.

Comments / 75

Community Policy