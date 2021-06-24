Cancel
Holmes County, OH

Leadership Holmes County program returns after a pandemic-induced hiatus

Daily Record
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLERSBURG Leadership Holmes County was one of the many programs that was forced to take an unscheduled hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19. "It has been an interesting year off. It's been an opportunity to do some extra reading, and reflecting, and also observe other leadership at different levels, county state and national," program facilitator Leah Miller said. "This will give us some good information to discuss. We like to bring in what's going on in the global part of our lives, as well as just locally.

