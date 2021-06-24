Cancel
Chattanooga, TN

Dynamo Ventures Raises $43M Fund II For FreightTech Seed Investing

By FreightWaves
Benzinga
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDynamo Ventures, a supply chain-focused seed stage venture capital fund based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, announced Wednesday that it had successfully raised a $43.21 million Fund II. That's more than double the size of Dynamo's $18 million Fund I, which it raised in 2016 and has now fully deployed into a...

