UPDATE: Second Arrest Made In Chancellors Run Teen Killing; Suspects Fled Together
UPDATE: On June 24, 2021, Leonard Charles Hall III, age 27 of Lusby, was located and arrested in Frederick, Maryland, for the murder of Valdez Rico Baker III, which occurred in the 21900 block of Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills. Members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force transported Hall to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was charged with the following:www.thebaynet.com