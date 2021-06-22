Preparing your commercial property and business for a hurricane

With a successful vaccination roll out and subsequent easing of restrictions, thousands of Colorado workers will be returning to the office within the next few weeks. In order to provide a safe and welcoming environment for their workers, clients and customers, companies and private business owners have had to make significant adjustments to their policies and operations. A top priority for businesses is now hygiene, whether that involves deep cleaning empty offices or regularly disinfecting hospitality venues, and many workplaces have made permanent changes to room layouts to provide more space for safe social distancing. In Vail Valley, tourist industry bosses are optimistic about this year’s summer and ski seasons and, as well as preparing safe premises, they are adapting increasingly flexible policies to cover cancellations and postponements, and hiring more staff to implement them.