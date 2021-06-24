NBA Star Power Index: Trae Young joins LeBron James, Kobe Bryant in history; Ben Simmons fake trades flying

As the Philadelphia 76ers pick up the pieces following their second-round playoff exit, they have limited options to improve the roster: the draft and the trade market. The biggest asset Philadelphia possesses is 24-year-old All-Star Ben Simmons, who could probably use a change of scenery at this stage of his career. He has failed to put together his size and skills to dominate the game as he should. And unless he can make offensive improvements under coach Doc Rivers’ guidance, it might be better for both Simmons and the Sixers to divorce.