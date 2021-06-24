Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Jana Kramer Responds After Receiving Criticism for Calling Herself a 'Single Mom'

By Hannah Barnes
Popculture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJana Kramer has responded to criticism she received on a recent Instagram post, addressing those who felt she shouldn't be referring to herself as a "single mom" after she filed for divorce from Mike Caussin in April. Kramer and Caussin share two children, 5-year-old daughter Jolie and 2-year-old son Jace, and the singer discussed the criticism in the caption of a selfie she posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

popculture.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jana Kramer
Person
Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Mom#Alimony#Marriage#Postnuptial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Jana Kramer Removing Multiple Tattoos Including Date of Wedding Anniversary

Jana Kramer revealed to fans on Instagram this week that she is in the process of getting multiple tattoos removed, including the date of her wedding anniversary with estranged husband Mike Caussin and the date of their 5-year-old daughter Jolie's birth. Kramer posted videos of herself at a skin and laser practice in Tennessee and updated fans on the procedures she was having done, explaining that she was having Jolie's birth date removed ahead of a new tattoo honoring Jolie and Kramer and Caussin's 2-year-old son, Jace.
NFLPosted by
Us Weekly

Jana Kramer Gets ‘Enough’ Tattoo Amid Mike Caussin Divorce: It’s ‘What I Need Most to Remember’

Enough is enough. Jana Kramer revealed her new tattoo — and the sweet meaning behind it — as her messy divorce from Mike Caussin continues. “I remember when I got my ‘believe’ tattoo 15 years ago it was the biggest reminder for me to believe in myself. (Any One Tree Hillers remember that episode when I showed my believe tattoo?) … And now what I need most to remember is that I am enough,” the One Tree Hill alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 11. She paired the caption with a series of photos of herself and her delicate new ink.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly Starts Trending In Light Of Bill Cosby’s Release From Prison

Bill Cosby's release from prison has been one of the most sensational and controversial stories throughout this entire week. Numerous fans and celebrities, ranging from Phylicia Rashad to Boosie Badazz, have expressed excitement and joy for the disgraced comedian's conviction being overturned, yet just as many people find it unacceptable that Cosby is once again a free man, including J.I.D. and Kid Cudi.
TV & VideosPopculture

'NCIS' Star Wanted for Kidnapping After Allegedly Disappearing With Son

Reports claim that former NCIS star Zoe McLellan is wanted for kidnapping after vanishing with her son amid a custody battle with her ex-husband. According to The Sun, Jean-Pierre Guy Gillain claims McLellan disappeared with their son, Sebastian, and he hasn't seen her since April 2019. TMZ notes that court...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jessica Simpson shares heartmelting picture of her daughter

Jessica Simpson is a doting mom to three young children, and earlier this week, the star shared a picture of her eldest child Maxwell Drew, and it melted hearts. In the adorable black-and-white snap, Maxwell, nine, was cuddling up with the family's pooch, Penny Lane. WATCH: Jessica Simpson's daughter Birdie...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Johanna Leia

Dating a person in the public eye means that, at some point, you’ll likely end up in the public eye as well. Johanna Leia now knows this first hand after a drone camera spotted her on a date with rap superstar Drake. The couple was enjoying a private meal in Dodger Stadium which Drake had rented out for the evening. The two were obviously trying to be low-key, but that’s hard to do when you’re as famous as Drake is. Now that her identity has been publicized, there are a lot of people who are curious about Johanna. Although she is currently best known for her affiliation with Drake, there is much more to her than that. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Johanna Leia.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Orndorff Last Photo Before Death Revealed

The former WWE star Paul Orndorff Jr. recently passed away and it was confirmed by his son, Travis Orndorff. He was recently seen in a state of reported dementia. It is believed that his dementia is a result of CTE. The family has set up a GoFundMe for the funeral.

Comments / 1

Community Policy