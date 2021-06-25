Cancel
Congress & Courts

Pelosi announces select committee to investigate Jan. 6 riot

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday House Democrats will establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot, according to The Hill.

“It is imperative that we seek the truth for what happened,” she said.

Pelosi and House Democrats' decision comes after Senate Republicans blocked an independent 9/11 style commission to investigate the riot that killed five people from advancing.

During Thursday's announcement, Pelosi declined to detail the composition of the committee or who she will pick to lead the committee.

However, she said the committee will be narrowly focused on the Jan. 6 riot and no other acts of political violence despite GOP criticism.

Some House Democrats previously expressed concern about creating the select committee over it being overtly partisan like the GOP-led investigation to investigate the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya.

Pelosi also said the committee's probe could stretch into 2022, arguing "the timetable will be as long as it takes."

