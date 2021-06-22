Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

OK Boomer! 51 Jokes To Share With The Good-Humored Boomers In Your Life

By Team Scary Mommy
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s practically an evolutionary trait: Older generations chide younger generations, and younger generations push back. When our parents were growing up, they were the “whippersnappers” driving their grandparents mad. Today, it’s millennials who seem to catch all the flack. In response, our generational bracket — along with the zoomers, AKA Gen Z — has settled on humor as the ultimate defense mechanism. When we get lampooned for expecting “participation trophies,” eating too much avocado toast, and killing retail chains, we do what we do best: We meme. And one of the most popular forms of memes in recent years centers on boomer jokes.

www.scarymommy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ok Boomer#Economy#New York Times#Fed#Ac#Avatar#Ghastly Twitter#The Oklahoma City Thunder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Meme
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Minecraft
Related
Relationship AdviceBoston Herald

Does shared humor equal relationship bliss?

From 2009 to 2013, I was in a serious relationship — one where we talked about the “M” word (marriage, not mirrors or mugs, like the ones we bought together). In that relationship, I was blinded by my partner’s “on paper” perfection — prestigious schools, high-profile job, wonderful family, etc. And it didn’t hurt that I was really attracted to him.
PhotographyPosted by
Upworthy

25 pictures of wholesome boomer content to heal your soul

Say what you will about boomers, millennials and Gen Z, we stand to learn a lot about politeness, kindness, honesty, and vulnerability from our seniors. Although they cling to their old ways and virtues, there's something very soothing about them that often brings a smile to our faces even in these seemingly dark and hopeless times. The "Wholesome Boomer Content" Twitter account hopes to highlight just that by sharing some of the most soul-healing posts by and about members of the baby boomer generation. With over 136.8K followers on the platform, this soul-healing content sure seems to be widely appreciated.
Internetmediapost.com

Report: Social Media Helps GenZers Cope With Loneliness

GetWizer and Joy Ventures tracked Gen Z social media usage in the U.S. in March 2021 and found that YouTube and Instagram score top usage points with the 15- to-24-year-old demographic, followed by Snapchat and TikTok. By gender, however, TikTok is number one for girls, while YouTube and Instagram tied...
PetsThrive Global

Rhea Freeman: “Make your content better”

Use the features. Instagram has some incredible features like Stories, Lives, Guides, and recently Reels too. By using these features, you’re helping people consume your content in the way they want. And when you tap into something new that Instagram seem to be prioritising, like Reels at the moment, this can help you too. If you have a look at your Explore page, you’ll see what type of content is appearing the most. At time of writing, Reels takes up a double height space at regular intervals.
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Good Deal With the Dentist

Today's jokes are about situations from the dentist's office, including one man searching for a good deal, a dentist who went on a date, and an old lady who learned something new. THE GOOD DEAL. One day a man went to a dentist's office and asked, "How much would it...
InternetPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Baby Boomer Social Media Strategy

I recently contracted a social media manager, which is a business-y phrase for “paying somebody to make me more popular.”. Jeremy’s duties were clear: Figure out how to increase exposure for my streaming television show, “A Comedian Crashes Your Pad,” by getting me more YouTube views, more Instagram followers and “likes.”
Relationship AdviceDuluth News Tribune

Erika Ettin column: Shared humor important to find

From 2009 to 2013, I was in a serious relationship — one where we talked about the “M” word (marriage, not mirrors or mugs, like the ones we bought together). In that relationship, I was blinded by my partner’s “on paper” perfection — prestigious schools, high-profile job, wonderful family, etc. And it didn’t hurt that I was really attracted to him.
SocietyFast Company

When does middle age start? For older millennials, right now

This is not your father’s middle age. And chances are, if you’re a millennial, you don’t even get the reference to the Oldsmobile advertising slogan from the late 1980s. (We know, we know: What’s an Oldsmobile?) But the period of time between youth and old age is in flux. A...
NBAAceShowbiz

James Harden Denies Paying Saweetie $100K for a Date, 50 Cent Mocks Quavo

Defending the NBA star against rumors of him paying the raptress a thousand dollars for a date, the 'Power' co-creator insinuates that the Migos star may now regret letting the 'Icy Girl' raptress go. AceShowbiz - James Harden has spoken up after he's reported to be splurging some money to...
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: 100-Year-Old Man Shares the Secret to His Long Life

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a 100-year-old man who shared his secret to a long life. The senior citizen had an unconventional way of staying healthy that involved his wife. After a long, fulfilling life, a 100-year-old man was asked by everyone to reveal his longevity secret. He was in excellent shape and always had a smile on his face like he lived his best life. The old man said:
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Just look how Gwen Stefani rocks the country girl wedding look

Gwen Stefani has treated fans to some sweet snaps of her big day getting hitched to Blake Shelton. The pop star, 51, wore a Vera Wang gown a sweetheart gown and, in a nod to her country singer husband, white stiletto cowgirl boots for the ceremony at the couple’s Oklahoma ranch. While her husband opted for shirt and jeans.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Forgot to Turn Off the Sound of His Phone in Church

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a man who got criticized for interrupting a church sermon. The man's ringtone went off, causing distraction. A man was very embarrassed after his ringtone went off during a church sermon. The man's phone caused an unexpected interruption amongst the congregation. After prayers, the man got...
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Ayesha K Faines Death Cause: Journalist Ayesha K Faines Passed Away In Car Accident, Age, Instagram, Net Worth!

Ayesha Faines has been passed away on Friday, July 7. She was one of the finest global founders. She was the panelist of the millennial web series titled The Grapevine Show. She was also a founder of the “Women Love Power”. She even engaged to the various panels including The Michael Baisden Radio Show, Afropunk, Entertainment Tonight, Essence, MTV, and Hot 97.
Economykoamnewsnow.com

What Gen Z Can Learn From Millennials’ Money Mistakes

The jokes about millennials being perpetual children are aging about as quickly as millennials themselves. With the eldest of our generation pushing 40, lately we’re less about rosé all day and more about term life insurance. The geriatric among us were already working (or trying to) when the Great Recession...

Comments / 0

Community Policy