Powell Didn't Come to Gold's Rescue - What Now?
June 22, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Powell's testimony to Congress failed in generating a rebound in gold prices; thus, the bearish trend could continue. This is because Powell's testimony was basically a confirmation of the last FOMC meeting . In particular, he reiterated the view that higher inflation would be transitory, as "a substantial part or perhaps all of the overshoot in inflation are from categories directly affected by reopening."www.investorideas.com