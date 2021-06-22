Cancel
Powell Didn't Come to Gold's Rescue - What Now?

Cover picture for the articleJune 22, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Powell's testimony to Congress failed in generating a rebound in gold prices; thus, the bearish trend could continue. This is because Powell's testimony was basically a confirmation of the last FOMC meeting . In particular, he reiterated the view that higher inflation would be transitory, as "a substantial part or perhaps all of the overshoot in inflation are from categories directly affected by reopening."

